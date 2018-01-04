White Sox spring training tickets on sale Friday; Cubs on Saturday

It may be brutally cold outside, but baseball in Arizona is right around the corner.

The White Sox and Cubs are giving fans something to look forward to as their spring training tickets go on sale this week. The White Sox announced that single-game tickets will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m., while Cubs fans will have to wait to purchase their tickets until Saturday at 11 a.m.

for their games in Glendale, Arizona will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m., while the Cubs’s tickets for their games in Mesa, Arizona will go on sale Saturday at 11 a.m.

White Sox fans can buy individual tickets to games at Camelback Ranch-Glendale stadium in Glendale, Arizona at whitesox.com/spring or camelbackranchbaseball.com or by phone at 1-800-352-0212.

White Sox spring training tickets go on sale Friday morning. | John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP

Cubs fans can purchase single-game tickets for games at Sloan Park at www.cubs.com/tickets.

Both teams kick off their spring training schedules in late February. The White Sox are scheduled to open up their 17-game home spring schedule on Feb. 25 against the Reds. The Cubs will play their first game against the Rangers on Feb. 24.