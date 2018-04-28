Rookie Daniel Palka gets first hit — and then some — in 8-0 White Sox victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The way the White Sox see it, there’s only one right way to honor a “first”: with a beer shower, of course.

Joe McEwing — running the show for a couple of days while Rick Renteria is in Texas following the death of his mother — got one Friday night after picking up his first managerial victory in the majors.

Matt Davidson got one Friday, too, after slugging two more home runs — the second a game-winner in the 11th inning — and becoming the first opposing player ever to homer seven times at Kauffman Stadium in a single season. Davidson also joined Jose Abreu as the only Sox ever to record three multi-homer games before May 1.

While the Sox giddily waited for those festivities to begin, Daniel Palka, a 26-year-old rookie with all of two big-league games under his belt, sat in a — what else? — shopping cart, right there in the middle of the clubhouse. If there’s an explanation for that, we’re probably just as well off not knowing what it is.

Daniel Palka connects with his first home run — and his fourth hit of Saturday's early game. (AP/Charlie Riedel)

“I would do it anytime,” Palka said. “I’d sit in a shopping cart for anybody on this team.”

Knute Rockne couldn’t have said it any better.

And the real beauty of it is that — just a day later — it was Palka’s own firsts the Sox celebrated. Palka got his first big-league hit, his first homer and four hits in all in Saturday’s 8-0 victory in the afternoon game of a split doubleheader against the Royals.

“What a day,” McEwing said. “I’m sure it’s a lot of relief, a lot of stress off his shoulders to get that first [hit] out of the way.”

It came with two outs in the second inning, a line single to left that led to the Sox’ first run. After Palka scored two batters later on Leury Garcia’s single, McEwing pulled him aside in the dugout.

“Enjoy this moment,” McEwing told him. “Remember this moment. You’ll never get this moment back — your first big-league hit. Take time to digest what just happened, how amazing it is and the [dreams] that you fulfilled since you were a kid of getting that first big-league hit. Soak it all in, take it all in. And once you [do], get it out and I wish you nothing but many more.”

Two more opposite-field hits came in the fourth and fifth innings. The long ball, a three-run shot off Burch Smith in the seventh, almost didn’t happen. McEwing had Trayce Thompson ready to pinch-hit for the left-handed Palka if Royals manager Ned Yost kept lefty reliever Eric Stout in the game. Smith, a righty, came on instead — and away the ball flew over the fence in right-center.

“It worked out pretty good,” Palka said. “Pretty funny story.”

Yolmer Sanchez knocked in three runs, Davidson had three hits and Carson Fulmer went seven shutout innings to earn the victory, but Palka — a player who wasn’t on many Sox fans’ radars this time last week — stole the show. He is the fifth player in Sox history, and the first since Jim Busby in 1950, to have a four-hit game within the first three games of his career.

Does Palka, who was called up from Class AAA Charlotte last Tuesday when right fielder Avisail Garcia went on the 10-day disabled list, have a chance to hit his way into the Sox’ long-term plans?

“Sure,” McEwing said. “You don’t want to put limitations on anybody.”