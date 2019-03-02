White Sox defeat Rockies

White Sox 10, Rockies 6

Anderson in mid-season form

Tim Anderson looks like he’s ready for the season to begin. With a single and hustle-double, two runs and an RBI, the shortstop is 7-for-13 with five runs and five RBI in five games. He has a homer, triple and two doubles.

“I feel like I’m in best spot I’ve been in the last couple of spring trainings,” Anderson said Saturday. “My body feels good, timing and defense wise I feel good. Offensively and defensively, I feel like I’m getting more confidence.’’

Carlos Rodon delivers against the Rockies Saturday at Camelback Ranch.

Anderson has also been flawless in the field.

Rodon’s first start

Using mostly four-seam fastballs and changeups, Carlos Rodon sandwiched two scoreless innings around Pat Valaika’s three-run homer in the second.

“Today was good, real healthy, nice and smooth,’’ Rodon said. “And now ready for the next outing five days from now.”

All good except for the slider Valaika hit that “made me want to punch something,” Rodon said.

Rodon struck out two and walked one as the Sox (3-5-1) won their second consecutive Cactus League game.

Miami brotherhood

Jon Jay hit his second homer, tying fellow Miami Hurricane Yonder Alonso for the team lead. Jose Abreu and Jose Rondon, a good bet to make the team as a utility man, also went deep.

Hits … and misses

Nicky Delmonico (3-for-3) is 6-for-11 this spring. Lefty Caleb Frare (16.20 ERA), righty Carson Fulmer (10.60) served up his second homer.

On deck

Sox at Cubs, Mesa, 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Ch. 9, Manny Banuelos vs. Yu Darvish