White Sox defeat Royals for first Cactus League win

GLENDALE, Ariz. —

White Sox 9, Royals 7

Madrigal moments

First-round draft pick Nick Madrigal had two hits but was burned twice for over-aggressiveness, caught stealing by lefty Foster Griffin and out trying to stretch a single into a double.

Jimmy Lambert delivers a pitch during the first inning. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

“I’m an aggressive baserunner,” Madrigal said. “I’m gonna go as hard as I can and force the defense to make a play. Especially in these games, I’m going to try to push the envelope and show my teammates that I’m trying to get extra bases. They didn’t work out today. Maybe they weren’t the smartest but I felt good. I’m aggressive.”

Madrigal, Tim Anderson, Adam Engel (three runs), Charlie Tilson (double, triple) Yonder Alsono each had two hits, Alonso going deep and Anderson poking a triple into the right field corner.

Prospect watch

The White Sox think highly of Jimmy Lambert, who was given a start and worked through less-than-sharp command to record two scoreless innings.

“A bright, young future star hopefully,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Nice breaking ball, good fastball. Very aggressive. And composed.”

Lambert hit a batter with a curveball and walked another before covering first to finish an inning-ending double play in the first.

Lambert posted a 2.88 ERA, with 30 strikeouts against six walks in 25 innings after a promotion to Class AA Birmingham.

“I would have liked to throw more strikes and maybe more breaking balls for strikes but I got out of it so I guess you can take that out of it,” Lambert said.

Mixed bag of relief

Nate Jones and Carson Fulmer served up home runs, Jones a two-run shot in his first inning of work and Fulmer a two-run blast in his second outing. Prospects Chris Thompson (four outs, two via the strikeout) and Ryan Burr (save) gave the bullpen a late rally.

On deck

Reds at Sox, Glendale, 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, whitesox.com, Tanner Roark vs. Reynaldo Lopez.