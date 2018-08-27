White Sox defeat Yankees for fourth win in row

NEW YORK — Carlos Rodon pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Yoan Moncada doubled in two and the surging White Sox beat the New York Yankees 6-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

Rodon (6-3, 2.70 ERA) allowed a two-run home run to Gleyber Torres but was strong otherwise, and the Sox bullpen closed out a three-hitter. The Sox have won 10 of 13 and clinched their first winning month of the season by improving to 15-10 in August.

Rodon is 5-0 with a 1.84 ERA in his past nine starts. The 25-year-old left-hander hasn’t lost since June 30, and this was his ninth straight start of six innings or more with three runs or less and five hits or fewer, the longest such streak for a White Sox pitcher since at least 1908.

New York (83-48) missed an opportunity to gain ground on the idle Red Sox, falling 6 1/2 games back of the AL East leaders.

Yoan Moncada follows through on a two-RBI double as New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka, left, looks on during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka (9-5) dodged trouble early, including a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the fourth. Tanaka fanned Matt Davidson on three pitches and got Omar Narvaez to chase a two-strike slider. Moncada hit a sharp grounder that deflected off the mound and part of Tanaka’s glove right to the shortstop, Torres, who threw to first to end the threat.

The Sox broke through in the sixth on a mix of luck and timely hitting. With one out, Palka tapped a broken-bat dribbler up the third base line for a single. After a walk to Davidson, Narvaez made contact on a check swing that rolled less than halfway toward third for another infield hit.

Moncada then grounded a two-run double into right-center field to tie it at 2. Nicky Delmonico followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring Narvaez for a 3-2 advantage.

Yolmer Sanchez led off the seventh with a single to left that was misplayed by Shane Robinson, letting Sanchez advance to second. Tim Anderson then doubled, scoring Sanchez and adding to Chicago’s lead.

Tanaka allowed four runs and matched a career high with ten hits over seven innings.

Anderson brought home Adam Engel in the ninth on an error by first baseman Luke Voit and later scored on a wild pitch. Anderson had another good game at shortstop, going deep in the hole to his right and throwing out Kyle Higashioka to end the second and fielding a ground ball on a short hop and throwing out Ronald Torreyes at home in the third inning.

“I feel great, feel more comfortable,” Anderson told a TV audience after the game. “We come in every day and work and work and it’s showing. I’m so proud of myself. And kudos to [coach] Joe [McEwing] for working with me.”

Torres broke a scoreless tie in the fourth by crushing an 0-1 changeup an estimated 444 feet over the center field wall into Monument Park, scoring Miguel Andujar with his 20th home run.

Andujar and Torres are the first pair of rookies in Yankees history to reach that mark.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP James Shields (5-15, 4.59 ERA) has not won on the road since opening day at Kansas City, sporting a 6.13 ERA away from home during that span. The 13-year veteran is tied with Baltimore’s Alex Cobb for most losses in the majors.

Yankees: RHP Lance Lynn (8-9, 4.84 ERA) lost for the first time in five appearances since being acquired from Minnesota, allowing five runs over 5 1/3 innings in Miami last week.

Contributing: Daryl Van Schouwen