Our Pledge To You

White Sox

03/07/2019, 04:51pm

White Sox’ Nicky Delmonico checked for concussion after crashing into fence

By Daryl Van Schouwen
@CST_soxvan | email

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Left fielder Nicky Delmonico left the field on a cart after crashing into the outfield fence near the corner in the seventh inning of the White Sox’ Cactus League game Thursday against the Brewers.

Delmonico was being checked for a possible concussion.

Delmonico, who had just entered the game, was attempting to catch a deep drive by Manny Pina, who circled the bases for an inside-the-park home run as Delmonico lay on the ground. The outfielder was down for several moments as Sox manager Rick Renteria and trainer Brian Ball ran out to check on him. Renteria and Ball helped Delmonico to the cart.

 

Nicky Delmonico #30 of the White Sox reacts in the dugout during the spring training game against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium on February 25, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

 

 

Daryl Van Schouwen

Currently Trending