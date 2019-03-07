White Sox’ Nicky Delmonico checked for concussion after crashing into fence

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Left fielder Nicky Delmonico left the field on a cart after crashing into the outfield fence near the corner in the seventh inning of the White Sox’ Cactus League game Thursday against the Brewers.

Delmonico was being checked for a possible concussion.

Delmonico, who had just entered the game, was attempting to catch a deep drive by Manny Pina, who circled the bases for an inside-the-park home run as Delmonico lay on the ground. The outfielder was down for several moments as Sox manager Rick Renteria and trainer Brian Ball ran out to check on him. Renteria and Ball helped Delmonico to the cart.