White Sox designate pitcher Ervin Santana for assignment, reinstate Eloy Jimenez

Chicago White Sox pitcher Ervin Santana throws against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) ORG XMIT: MDGB102

The White Sox on Friday designated right-hander Ervin Santana for assignment and reinstated outfielder Eloy Jimenez from the bereavement list.

The Santana move doesn’t come as a total surprise. After signing a minor-league deal during the offseason, Santana — who missed the start of the season as he recovered from a finger injury — struggled in his three starts since the Sox purchased his contract from Class AAA Charlotte earlier this month. The 36-year-old went 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA and a 1.88 WHIP.

With Santana gone, it’s possible that Manny Banuelos gets a permanent spot in the Sox’ rotation. Banuelos replaced Lucas Giolito in the rotation as the right-hander recovers from a hamstring injury.

With the move, the Sox 40-man roster decreases to 39.

Meanwhile, Jimenez has returned to Chicago after he went to his hometown of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to be with his family in the wake of the death of his grandmother.

This season, Jimenez is hitting .231 (18-78) with two doubles, three home runs, eight RBI and six runs scored over 20 games.