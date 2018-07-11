White Sox DFA Bruce Rondon, call up Jeanmar Gomez

Bruce Rondon is gone, and Jeanmar Gomez is here.

The White Sox swapped out a couple of right-handed relievers trying to get their careers on track Wednesday, purchasing the contract of Gomez from Class AAA Charlotte and designating the strike-challenged Rondon for assignment.

Gomez was 5-0 with a 2.03 ERA and two saves in 30 appearances at Charlotte. Rondon had an 8.49 ERA in 35 appearances with the Sox.

Gomez has tasted success in the majors, saving 37 games as the Phillies’ closer in 2016 despite a 4.85 ERA that season. He posted a 3.01 ERA in 65 appearances for the Phillies in 2015.

Jeanmar Gomez pitched well for the White Sox during spring training. (AP)

‘‘It’s good to be back in the majors,’’ said Gomez, who also has pitched for the Indians and Pirates.

Gomez struggled in 2017 and was cut loose by the Phillies in June. He pitched for the Mariners’ and Brewers’ Class AAA affiliates before the Sox signed him to a minor-league deal in January. Slowing down his delivery a little bit and keeping his sinker down have been key.

He hopes to experience more moments such as those in 2016, a season he called ‘‘amazing.’’

‘‘That experience is one of the most beautiful things that has happened [for me] in the game,’’ he said.

The Sox signed Rondon to a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training in late January. He struck out 40 batters in 29 2/3 innings but walked 27.

Jones throws live BP

Right-hander Nate Jones threw 15 pitches of live batting practice, cutting loose at ‘‘90 to 100 percent,’’ and threw all of his pitches to move a step closer to a minor-league rehab assignment.

‘‘I’ve got to test it, and we’ve got to push it and see where I’m at,’’ Jones said. ‘‘And it reacted well.’’

Jones went on the disabled list June 13 with a strained pronator muscle in his right arm. He is 2-2 with a 2.55 ERA and four saves in 27 appearances.

‘‘Didn’t hit anybody, and I threw some strikes,’’ he said. ‘‘So that’s a positive. A big challenge will be how it feels tomorrow.’’

Trade talk

Jones’ injury might have bought him more time with the Sox. Had he stayed healthy, he might have been a valuable trade chip before the non-waiver deadline July 31.

General manager Rick Hahn doesn’t have as much capital to trade as he did a year ago at this time, unless he’s shopping first baseman Jose Abreu and outfielder Avisail Garcia (injured) or listening to offers for left-hander Carlos Rodon or his other young pitchers. Most contenders are looking for more pitching, and Hahn does have right-hander James Shields and closer Joakim Soria.

Gonzalez update

Miguel Gonzalez had surgery on his right (pitching) shoulder in Los Angeles. Doctors performed a labral repair and debridement on Gonzalez, who signed a one-year, $4.75 million contract in the offseason but made only three starts totaling 12 1/3 innings.