White Sox do less than expected in Rule 5 Draft

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The White Sox selected outfielder Carlos Tocci from the Phillies in the Rule 5 Draft, then traded him to the Phillies for cash considerations as the Winter Meetings came to a close Thursday morning at the Dolphin and Swan Resort.

The Sox were hoping to select right-hander Nick Burdi, the brother of former first-round Sox pick Zach Burdi, with their pick (fourth overall) but Burdi was scooped up before them by the Phillies.

“We actually had two targets in the Rule 5,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “One was taken prior to our pick, then last night in a standard e-mail disclosure MLB sent to all the clubs we found out the other one of our targets needs to undergo surgery here in the coming days.”

In need of pitching and having four roster spots open on the 40-man, the Sox were expected to be more active. On the plus side, they did not lose any of their prospects to other clubs.

Minor league catcher Yermin Merdedes.

In the Minor League phase of the draft, the Sox picked catcher Yermin Mercedes from the Orioles. Mercedes, 24, has played in 12 games at the Class AA level and has a track record as a productive hitter.