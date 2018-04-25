White Sox drop rubber game to Mariners but see progress

It has gotten to the point where the White Sox can take encouragement from at least being in each game of a series.

The Sox failed in their bid to capture their first series since winning the first two games of the season when they fell to the Mariners 4-3 on a sunny but chilly Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

As has been the overall theme for the Sox so far this season, things started so promisingly before ending so predictably. Yoan Moncada hit the first pitch thrown by Mariners starter Felix Hernandez into the right-field seats, and the Sox tacked on another run in the first on a single by Tim Anderson to get things going.

In the end, however, they lost for the 14th time in their last 16 games. The defeat was the Sox’ second consecutive one-run loss, which isn’t much of a silver lining when sporting a 5-16 record.

‘‘We had a pretty good series, but we lost two out of three and need to find a way to win those one-run ballgames,’’ said starter James Shields, who pitched six decent innings but twice coughed up leads. ‘‘We have to stick to the process, and hopefully things will turn around. Eventually, they have to turn around.’’

The Sox now have dropped six consecutive series, and things might not get any easier as they embark on a seven-game road trip to Kansas City and St. Louis. The Sox kicked off the season with two victories against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

‘‘We’re ready to go back to K.C., where we started the season off pretty hot,’’ infielder Matt Davidson said. ‘‘We’re looking forward to kind of replicating that and having a good road trip. We’re just building. We’re kind of getting away from that little stagnant thing we had going. We’re ready to go.’’

The Sox were ready Wednesday. They jumped to the early lead but couldn’t close. The Mariners scored the game-winner on a solo homer by Mike Zunino against Shields in the sixth.

‘‘It was a fastball down and away,’’ Shields said. ‘‘It was on the black, to be honest with you. He put a good swing on it.’’

The Sox failed to put any good swings together in the last four-plus innings, as Hernandez and relievers James Pazos, Juan Nicasio and Edwin Diaz combined to retire the final 13 hitters, seven on strikeouts.

Unlike many of the series the Sox have played this season, they went toe-to-toe with a Mariners team that now stands at 13-10. Manager Rick Renteria said he thinks the Sox have developed a positive mindset.

‘‘The focus and the way we’ve been going about playing the game has been better, there’s no doubt about it,’’ Renteria said. ‘‘These were some closer ballgames, the kind of games we’d like to have where we’ve at least got a chance. I’ll take being within striking distance any time [with] the way we’re able to contain and minimize damage.

‘‘As we continue to play and move forward, we’ll have more opportunities to win some of these games, as opposed to coming down on the short end of the stick. I’m just going to continue to encourage and help them maintain their confidence and keep them playing.

‘‘It’s such a demanding arena that the last thing they need to do is to have their own manager maybe beat them up.’’