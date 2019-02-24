White Sox’ Dylan Cease easing way into spring training

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Right-hander Dylan Cease doesn’t expect to pitch in a Cactus League game until early March as the White Sox bring him along slowly, probably with a long-term goal of seeing him pitch in the majors sometime after the All-Star break.

The competitor in the 23-year-old MLB Pipeline minor league pitcher of the year in 2018, and No. 25-rated prospect, is eager to pitch in a game but will roll with the flow.

“I guess it all depends on what the club wants,” Cease said.

“I don’t mind it. They have a plan and it’s my job just to follow it. Everybody wants to pitch, but it’s part of the game.”

Dylan Cease at Camelback Ranch, the Spring Training home of the White Sox, last week. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)

Cease, who will be this season’s version of the Michael Kopech watch-and-patiently-wait process as he puts the finishing touches on his major league prep, was slated for a bullpen Sunday and another Wednesday, and is throwing live batting practice like everyone else.

The Sox have a handle on what he can do, so there’s need for early showcases.

“It’s kind of a fluid schedule,” he said. “We’ll get out there soon.”

Cease pitched in three games, starting two, last spring and did not allow a run in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out nine and walked three. Between Class A Winston-Salem and AA Birmingham, he went 12-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 160 strikeouts over 124 innings.

For starters

Fifth starter candidate Manny Banuelos starts against the Giants Monday, Jimmy Lambert starts against the Royals Tuesday, and rotation guys Reynaldo Lopez (Reds) and Lucas Giolito (Mariners) start Wednesday and Thursday.

Reading the tea leaves on how the starters are lined up now, a rotation order of Carlos Rodon, Ivan Nova, Lopez, Giolito and whoever wins the fifth starter spot would seem to be in play.

Alonso will adapt to DH

While indications are first baseman Jose Abreu will yield to fellow first baseman Yonder Alonso and get more starts at designated hitter than he is used to, Alonso expects to get more than his customary share of DH time. So he’s preparing for it.

Alonso has appeared in 847 career games at first base, 17 in left field and only seven as a DH. Alonso DH’d in the Cactus League opener Saturday with Abreu at first. On Sunday, he was at first base against the Padres with Abreu having the afternoon off.

“I haven’t had much experience with it so it will be a learning curve here in spring training,” Alonso said. “Whatever is asked of me, do the best I can do. I don’t look at it as whining or ‘I want to play first.’ It’s not about that. We’re both going to do our best with it. I think it will be fine.”

Alonso has talked to players who have DH’d.

“It’s try to stay in the game, stay in the moment and treat every at-bat not as a pinch hit and understand what is going on. We’re both veteran guys that understand the game and know what we have to do.”

Today’s lineup

The Sox meet Manny Machado’s Padres in Peoria at 2:05 p.m. (CT). Machado is not in the lineup.

Here is the White Sox lineup:

Charlie Tilson LF

Carlos Rondon SS

Yonder Alonso 1B

Daniel Palka RF

James McCann C

Zack Collins DH

D.J. Peterson 3B

Ryan Cordell RF

Ryan Goins 2B

Bernardo Flores P