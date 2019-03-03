White Sox’ Dylan Cease set for first spring start

Dylan Cease throws a baseball at Camelback Ranch, the Spring Training home of the Chicago White Sox, in Glendale, AZ. 02-13-2019. John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

MESA, Ariz. — Michael Kopech and right-hander Dylan Cease are the Sox’ top pitching prospects, perhaps No. 1 and 1A. Kopech is out this season after having Tommy John surgery in September and Cease, who had Tommy John in high school, is being brought along at a slower work pace than most as the Sox hope to keep him strong all season.

Cease’s 124 innings as the minor league pitcher of the year in 2018 are a career high.

“We are going to expand his innings usage this year,” Renteria said.

Cease is scheduled to make his first appearance in a split-squad start against the Indians Tuesday in Goodyear and will start again five days later, Renteria said.

“Hopefully we are doing it the right way so we get as much mound time for him this coming season,” Renteria said.

Magic man

Renteria referred to veteran right-hander Ervin Santana as “Magic,” a nickname Santana adopted because of his liking for Ervin Johnson. Of more significance, Renteria likes what he’s seen of Santana, signed to a minor league deal at the beginning of spring training.

And Renteria believes Santana, 36, who missed most of last season with a middle finger injury, can be ready by Opening Day.

“Absolutely. This kid is very good,” said Renteria, who likes what he’s seen of Santana’s slider. “He’s a professional. He really understands what he is doing but we want to make sure everything is solid.”

In 2017, Santana was an AL All-Star who went 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA for the Twins.

Santana threw his second simulated game Sunday, will throw in the team’s off day Wednesday and should be penciled in for a game before too long.

Palka still a few days away

Daniel Palka (hamstring) isn’t expected to play until at least Thursday, a much longer absence from game action after the outfielder left with a tight hamstring against the Padres Sunday. Palka described it then as a cramp due to dehydration.

Palka has been running on a treadmill, jogging and hitting “but we don’t want explosive mode until we’re really sure he’s good,” Renteria said.

“We’re going to take it slow, gradually build him up.”

Palka led the Sox with 27 homers, tied for major league lead among rookies, last season.

So far, so good

Yoan Moncada hasn’t had much action at third base, his new position after playing second base last season, but he has handled everything hit his way.

Yolmer Sanchez, who is switching places with Moncada, has no doubts Moncada will adapt.

“You don’t have to cover too much ground at third but you have to be ready,” Sanchez said. “I’ve seen this guy play a lot at second, and I think he’s going to be good. He has a lot of natural talent. I feel really good at him at third.”

This and that

Ian Hamilton is slated for his outing Thursday against the Brewers. Hamilton’s start to the spring has been slowed by illness and an auto accident that left him uninjured but feeling stiff.

*Renteria said he’ll give infield utility man Jose Rondon a few innings in the outfield, where Rondon played some in the winter leagues to expand his versatility even more.