White Sox mum on Eloy Jimenez despite report

Top prospect Eloy Jimenez will find out Monday whether he will be promoted to the White Sox or be forced to wait through another winter for his dream to come true.

In the meantime, Jimenez will keep trying to punish baseballs at Class AAA Charlotte as rumors buzz about his future.

A report Friday from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale said the Sox will not promote Jimenez as one of their September call-ups. Nightengale said the Sox are “hardly alone among clubs executing the same strategy” to preserve prospects’ service time.

By delaying Jimenez’s arrival until next April, the Sox could keep him under team control for another full season.

Chicago White Sos's Eloy Jimenez greets fans during opening night of the baseball team's convention, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in Chicago. (Patrick Kunzer/Daily Herald via AP) ORG XMIT: ILARL321

The Sox issued a statement shortly after Nightengale’s report emerged.

“No final decision has been made on the entire list of Chicago White Sox call-ups for September,” the team said. “White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn plans to meet with media pregame Monday to discuss the final list after all affected players have been informed of the Club’s plans.”

Jimenez, 21, has done everything possible to merit a promotion. He entered Friday hitting .365 with 12 homers and 33 RBIs in 200 at-bats for the Knights. He boasted a .407 on-base percentage and a .615 slugging percentage for a 1.022 OPS.

Jimenez’s agents have said they might file a grievance if he is not promoted.

New arrival

Another prospect’s wait ended when the Sox promoted right-handed reliever Ian Hamilton.

Hamilton, 23, was 3-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 22 saves in 43 appearances between Class AA Birmingham and Class AAA Charlotte. He posted 62 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings and limited opponents to a .204 batting average.

The Sox drafted Hamilton in the 11th round in 2016 out of Washington State. He has averaged more than a strikeout per inning in 109 career relief appearances in the minors.

“We like him,” Rick Renteria said. “Hopefully he’ll be able to help us out a little bit.”

Heading north

The Sox created a bullpen vacancy for Hamilton by trading lefty Xavier Cedeno to the Brewers for two low-level prospects.

Cedeno, 32, went 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA and one save in 33 appearances for the Sox. He had 28 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings.

The trade yielded 19-year-old outfielder Bryan Connell and 22-year-old right-hander Johan Dominguez for the Sox.

Connell hit .239 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 48 games in the Dominican Summer League and Advanced Rookie League. Dominguez was 3-0 with an 0.82 ERA in 23 relief appearances in the same circuits, along with a stint in the Arizona League.

Behind the plate

Omar Narvaez has a strained ligament in his finger but should be able to keep playing despite some discomfort, Renteria said.

Fellow catcher Kevan Smith started Friday and batted eighth.

Meanwhile, Welington Castillo has rejoined his teammates but has yet to be activated. He missed more than three months as he served an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Renteria said he would find playing time for all three catchers in the season’s final month.