White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez nearing minor league rehab assignment

CLEVELAND – Eloy Jimenez is getting closer to a minor league rehab assignment – indications are it could come as soon as this weekend – as he continues to make a relatively swift recovery from a high ankle sprain.

“I feel like I’m really close, but it doesn’t depend on me,” Jimenez said after taking batting practice Tuesday with his White Sox teammates at Progressive Field. “It depends on the team.”

The Sox’ prized rookie left fielder hurt his right ankle when he planted his foot into the wall giving chase to a home run ball April 26 at Guaranteed Rate Field. He has been throwing since shortly the injury, is taking batting practice with the team and has done some running in the outfield. The last test before getting clearance to go play a few games will be running on the bases.

Jimenez said he feels better now than he would have expected.

Eloy Jimenez talks to reporters before the White Sox game against the Indians Tuesday. [Daryl Van Schouwen]

“I feel really good,” he said Tuesday.

Jimenez is a little sore from running but “it’s nothing I can worry about. It’s going to be there because it was 12 days ago that happened and I know it’s going to be there, but I feel really good.”

Mac attack

Manager Rick Renteria, who had played James McCann and Welington Castillo equally at catcher, is having a hard time ignoring McCann’s offense. Two singles in his first three plate appearances Tuesday, one for his 10th RBI, raised his average to .364 which would lead the AL with enough plate appearances. McCann caught Ivan Nova for the first time Monday and homered in that game.

“He sure is swinging the bat well, he’s receiving well,” Renteria said. “That could factor in to how I use them but I certainly need two catchers to go out there and give me a nice job every time they go out there. Wely’s [.167 through Monday] always been a hitter as well so it’s just a matter of Wely getting into a nice groove. Hopefully that starts to happen a little bit as we move forward.”

No tippin’ Manny



Left-hander Manny Banuelos retired the first eight Red Sox in his last start and then disaster struck — 10 straight hits and not a cheapie among them after two outs in the third. Banuelos says he confirmed his suspicion that he was tipping pitches.

“I saw some videos, and honestly, it was different,” Banuelos said Tuesday. “And I can say I was kind of tipping some pitches.”

Banuelos wouldn’t go into detail, only saying it was in his delivery. He worked on it during his bullpen session with pitching coach Don Cooper Monday.

“It was obvious,” Banuelos said. “The way they swung the bat the first couple of innings, there was a lot of difference. Just figure something out, forget the outing and get ready for the next one.’’

Banuelos’ ERA climbed from 2.70 to 5.96 with nine earned runs allowed.

“I didn’t lose my confidence,” Banuelos said. “I’m not going to lose my focus.’’

This and that

Renteria remained vague about right-hander Kelvin Herrera’s availability after he left Sunday’s game with a stiff low back.

*Francisco Lindor, Jim Thome and Sandy Alomar Jr. were named official 2019 MLB All-Star Ambassadors during a surprise pick-up game at Progressive Field with local youth baseball and softball players.