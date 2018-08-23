White Sox top prospect Eloy Jimenez: ‘I’m beyond ready’ for major-league call-up

White Sox top prospect Eloy Jimenez has been fascinated with Chicago since he was 11. His travel baseball team would play tournaments in Chicago.

“I honestly look at the city of Chicago as a place that God brought into my life for a special reason,” Jimenez wrote in a Players’ Tribune article, published Thursday. “A place where He has wanted me to be even from the time that I was a little kid running around back in the DR.”

Right now, it’s not a matter of if, but rather when. And Jimenez is anxiously waiting for his major-league call-up, which he believes he’s “beyond ready” for.

Jimenez has been incredibly successful in the minor leagues this season. After starting his season in Class AA Birmingham, Jimenez got promoted to Class AAA Charlotte in June. Since then, he’s been hot at the plate and is currently hitting .347 with 11 home runs and 28 RBI in 45 games with the Knights this season.

Eloy Jimenez, an outfielder with the Birmingham Barons, a Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, meets with reporters before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Cleveland Indians.

| Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Less than 24 hours after Sox top pitching prospect Michael Kopech made his major-league debut, Jimenez expressed how excited he is to receive his own call-up to the show.

“Chicago, I’m ready! Right now. I’m ready to go,” Jimenez wrote. “I’m ready to put on that White Sox uniform and show you all what I can do.

“I want to be someone White Sox fans can be proud of. And, well, what can I say: I want to hit bombs. Lots and lots of bombs.”

Want to know what else Jimenez hopes to do for the Sox?

“I want to help bring White Sox fans another World Series trophy,” he wrote. “Or, even better yet, a few of them.”