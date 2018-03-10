White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez talks his way into game, homers against Cubs

Eloy Jimenez signs an autograph for a Cubs fan after hitting a homer against the Cubs Saturday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

MESA, Ariz. — Eloy Jimenez wasn’t going to play until Sunday, but he talked White Sox manager Rick Renteria into getting into a Cactus League game Saturday against the team that traded him away.

The result? A two-run opposite field, two-run homer on an 0-2 pitch from Cory Mazzoni that put the Sox ahead of the Cubs in the eighth inning.

“I insisted,” Jimenez said, “and Ricky said, ‘you know what? Let’s do it.’ ”

Jimenez, acquired in the trade for left-hander Jose Quintana last July, hasn’t played since he had one at-bat in the Sox spring opener (he struck out) because of tendinitis in his left knee. Citing caution, Renteria said Saturday day morning that Jimenez, who had asked to play against the Cubs, would have to wait.

“It was exciting but as I’ve said before, the best is yet to come,” said Jimenez, ranked as the No. 4 prospect in baseball by Baseball America.

Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito was talking to reporters in the clubhouse when he saw Jimenez connect on TV.

“Look at him smiling over there, that ear to ear grin,” Giolito said. “I mean, the special talent we have. The young guys we have coming up the next couple of years, I’m excited to see what they have to offer.”

Said Cubs manager Joe Maddon: “This guy, he has a chance to hit some homers, especially there in that ballpark the way the ball goes. He could really tear it up.”

A big day for Giolito

Eight strikeouts in four innings is all you need to know about Lucas Giolito’s four-plus innings performance at Sloan Park. Going heavy on curveballs and changeups, the likely No. 2 starter in the Sox rotation struck out the first four Cubs he faced – Jason Heyward, Kris Bryant, Ben Zobrist and Kyle Schwarber. Catcher Victor Carantini lined an elevated curve into the right-center field lawn seats in the third for the only run scored against Giolito, who walked two and gave up two hits.

Giolito is building off his seven starts in August and September (3-3, 2.38 ERA).

“This was the strongest I’ve felt,” said. “It was my first time throwing to [catcher Welington Castillo] in a game situation. Love how calm he is back there, doesn’t move around a lot. Great pitch calling.’’

Gioloto worked his fastball at 93-95 mph, mixed in his slider, got strikeouts on the curve and struck out Ben Zobrist with his changeup, so it was a good all-around day of work. And it was fun to pitch at Sloan Park.

“Coming out here, they sellout here, all the people on the lawn, it’s a louder atmosphere that gets you going,’’ he said.

Prospect watch

Micker Adolfo, limited to designated hitter duty because of a sprained UCL, singled in three at-bats and raised his spring average to .364.

Oh well

Jimenez stole the show with the homer, but Villa Park native Rob Scahill, who grew up cheering for the Sox, couldn’t preserve a victory Renteria would have enjoyed, allowing a tying homer to Cael Brockmeyer in the ninth.

He’s back

Right-hander Nate Jones, who missed most of 2017 because of elbow surgery, pitched a perfect eighth for his fourth scoreless appearance in as many outings.

On deck

Diamondbacks at Sox, Glendale, Taijuan Walker vs. Reynaldo Lopez, 3:05 p.m., Sunday, whitesox.com., 720-AM.

–Daryl Van Schouwen