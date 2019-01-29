Led by Eloy Jimenez, White Sox have 6 in MLB.com’s top 100 prospects list

Eloy Jimenez will be disappointing if he doesn’t make the White Sox’ Opening Day roster. And who could blame him?

Last season, Jimenez looked and felt “beyond ready” for his major-league debut, but the call from general manager Rick Hahn never came.

With last season in the rearview mirror and spring training quickly approaching, Jimenez has set the bar high for himself this season.

Asked at SoxFest on Friday what his goals are for this season, Jimenez said “[to] be one of the best players in the league. That is my expectation.”

Eloy Jimenez greets fans during the Chicago White Sox's convention Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Chicago. | Patrick Kunzer/Daily Herald via AP

That’s a lofty goal for a 22-year-old. But if anyone in the Sox’ farm system could have a breakout season in 2019, it’s Jimenez.

Jimenez was ranked the third best prospect in baseball by MLB.com. He was one of the six Sox prospects who made the top 100 prospects list, which was announced Monday. The other five were right-handers Michael Kopech (No. 18) and Dylan Cease (No. 21), centerfielder Luis Robert (No. 40), second baseman Nick Madrigal (No. 47) and right-hand pitcher Dane Dunning (No. 80).

Jimenez is the most likely to break spring training with the Sox. Last season, he dominated the minor leagues. Jimenez, who split the season between Class AA Birmingham and Class AAA Charlotte, slashed .337/.384/.577 with 22 home runs.

Kopech got a taste of the big league last season, pitching 14⅓ innings in four games before his season came to an abrupt end. He underwent Tommy John surgery and is expected to be out for the entire 2019 season, although he plans to return stronger in 2020.

With Kopech out of the picture for this season, it’s likely that Cease, who was named MLB Pipeline’s minor-league pitcher of the year in 2018, will see a major-league call-up at some point this summer.

As for Robert, Madrigal and Dunning, the three are still likely another season out before they get their chance at the major league.

Robert and Madrigal haven’t logged a lot of time in the minor league yet. Last season was both of their first seasons with Single-A ball clubs. Robert, who had a thumb injury for part of last season, hit .269 last season, and Madrigal batted .303.

Dunning won’t be report to the Sox’ spring training next month as he’s still rehabbing an elbow injury he suffered last season.