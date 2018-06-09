White Sox’ Engel goes down, just when things were looking up

BOSTON — An outfield already depleted by injuries to Avisail Garcia, Leury Garcia and Nicky Delmonico can’t withstand much more on the casualty list, but there went the White Sox, playing without center fielder Adam Engel a third straight day on Saturday.

Engel, the Sox’ best glove out there, strained his right hamstring in Minnesota Thursday while running down a fly ball in the gap on a nice running catch. He’s day to day and might not be ready to go Sunday when the Sox close out their road trip against the Red Sox in Boston.

“Just playing it safe, making sure I don’t go down an extended period of time,” Engel said Saturday. “I could probably play but we’re taking the risks out of the equation.”

After a slow start, Engel is batting .327 with two homers, three doubles, a triple and seven RBI with nine runs scored in his last eight games, raising his average from .183 to .227.

“Feeling good at the plate, which makes it even more frustrating,” Engel said.

“I’m focusing on rhythm, and a lower effort level. The swing works. The challenge the last year is getting the swing to translate into the game. I’m slowly trying to figure out the reason why — it’s because I’m trying a little too hard in games. It’s too tight, and your swing isn’t as smooth when you try too hard. Stay loose and let the swing work.”

Leury Garcia went on the 10-day DL with a sprained left knee May 24 and is “feeling good,” manager Rick Renteria said, although doesn’t appear to be as close to a minor league rehab assignment as Avisail Garcia.

While Avisail Garcia (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) said he is starting a rehab assignment with Charlotte on Tuesday, Renteria stopped short of making that official although he said Avisail is “moving in the right direction so hopefully he’s accurate in his assessment.”

Avisail has been on the DL singe April 24. Delmonico went on the DL with a fractured right hand May 19 and was declared out four to six weeks.

The Sox started two left-handed hitters, Charlie Tilson and Daniel Palka (right), against lefties Chris Sale and David Price, and .131 hitter Trayce Thompson in center field. Tilson had the tough assignment of playing the Green Monster in left.

Extended rest for Yolmer

Infielder Yolmer Sanchez got a second day off in a row as Renteria both looked to let “one of the hardest working guys we have” an opportunity to refresh and recharge and to give Jose Rondon a couple of days in the lineup against left-handed pitchers. Rondon also started Thursday in Minnesota in place of a resting Tim Anderson.

Sanchez, a switch-hitter, was available Saturday and will start Sunday’s series finale, Renteria said, against righty Rick Porcello.

On a roll?

It’s not exactly a hot streak, but winning a series against the Brewers last weekend, splitting a four-game series in Minnesota and beating the Red Sox and Chris Sale Friday qualifies as the Sox’ best stretch of the season.

“Yesterday sure was a shot in the arm, kind of uplifting,” Renteria said, “because we’ve had a tough time closing games out and yesterday we did everything well. Everybody was excited about it in front of a large group of fans in a great venue. These guys played their hearts out and we were able to come out on top.”

The Sox are 21-40, with five wins in their last eight games.

“I thought we had a decent week, seven or eight days playing good baseball,” Renteria said, “getting some good pitching from our rotation and relief corp and getting some timely hitting and playing good defense.”

The good defense was missing early Saturday, however, as middle infielders Tim Anderson (fielding) and Yoan Moncada (throwing) each made an error behind Carlos Rodon in the first inning.

This and that

Chris Sale, the former Sox star who struck out 10 over eight innings of one-run ball but lost to Dylan Covey and the Sox 1-0 Friday, was a visitor in the White Sox clubhouse a few hours before the game.

“He’s one of my favorite I’ve come across in this game,” said Trayce Thompson, who drove in the only run of the game. Probably my favorite pitcher to watch in baseball. He treated me well since the day I met him in 2011 when he was a young guy, I was a minor leaguer. He treated me the same from then until I played with him in the big leagues.”

*Right-hander Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder) is playing catch on consecutive days and progressing, Renteria said, but is not close to a rehab assignment.