White Sox to host ‘The Sandlot’ watch party this weekend at Guaranteed Rate

Need weekend plans? Say no more.

“The Sandlot” is coming to the South Side this weekend.

In honor of the baseball classic’s 25th anniversary, the White Sox will join a league-wide celebration of “The Sandlot” with a special screening at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox will play “The Sandlot” on the centerfield video board after their home game against the Athletics on Saturday.

The screening will begin approximately 10 minutes after the last out of the afternoon game.

Fans who have tickets to the June 23 game also have the chance to win “Sandlot” collectables: