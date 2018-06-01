White Sox excited for Danny Farquhar to throw out first pitch: ‘It’s miraculous’

The White Sox clubhouse was buzzing before Friday evening’s game against the Brewers. White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar was back at Guaranteed Rate Field.

For the first time since he suffered a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm during a game against the Astros on April 20, Farquhar will return to the pitching mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

And although Fraquhar’s neurosurgeon, Dr. Demetrius Lopes, won’t medically release him to pitch a game this season, it was a start to his comeback.

Reliever Nate Jones couldn’t be more ecstatic to see his teammate and friend make his big return to the mound even if it’s only for a pregame pitch.

“It’s going to be an exciting feeling,” Jones said of catching Farquhar’s pitch. “Seeing him out there doing something that he loves and being a part of this special brotherhood that we have in here, it’s going to be a pretty cool moment.”

Manager Rick Renteria said it’s “miraculous” that Farquhar will be throwing out the first pitch only six weeks after his injury. But he’s also not surprised. Renteria and Jones called Farquhar a “driven individual” and “fighter.”

However, there’s still a long road of recovery that lies ahead for Farquhar, who has spent most of his time at home recovering since he was released from the hospital on May 7.

But for now, Renteria believes this pitch will be a special moment for all in attendance.

“For the fans to see him, just reconnects him with them because he’s been out of sight recovering and going through whatever he has to in the process of completely getting back to being 100 percent,” Renteria said. “I think it’s nice for them to see him and know that he is on the right path and he’s recovering really well. And they get to put their eyes on him and know anything is possible.

“For all of us, we’re just extremely happy that he’s overcoming a very difficult moment, you know, for himself and his family. He looks great. Just the fact that he’s been able to go out there and throw out the first pitch today, you know, shows how much heart he has … We’re just happy to see him back out there.”

Farquhar will be joined Friday for the first pitch by his wife, Lexie, and their three children. The Rush University Medical Center team, including doctors, nurses and staff who cared for him, will be there, too.

