White Sox expecting to play home opener Thursday

TORONTO — With a forecast calling for cold and a chance of rain or snow later in the day, the weather could become an issue with the White Sox home opener Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, but the Sox were fully expecting the game to be played — so bundle up.

The Sox host the Detroit Tigers (3:10 p.m) with right-hander James Shields opposing right-hander Jordan Zimmerman. There is an open date Friday in the event of a postponement, but as of Wednesday evening the forecast called for cloudy skies and a high of 40 at game time. Temps are expected to dip into the upper 30s with a chance of flurries around 6 p.m.

The Sox had nine players on their first opening day roster, so the home opener is an especially big deal to almost half the team.

“Oh, gosh yes,” said left fielder Nicky Delmonico, who is included in that group. “I don’t really know what to expect, but I’m really looking forward to it.”

Jose Abreu greets White Sox teammates during player introductions before the scheduled opening day game against the Tigers last season at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The season opener in Kansas City was a “dream I’ve had my whole life, and it was special, but that day I was just imagining being home in Chicago,” Delmonico said.

This will be shortstop Tim Anderson’s second home opener.

“I think this one will be better and a lot louder this year,” Anderson said. “I think the fans are really excited with how we’re going about things, judging from feedback and what I see on social media. I think it’s going really exciting.”

A.J. Pierzynski is slated to throw out the first pitch and country music artist Brandon Lay will sing the National Anthem. Parking lots open at noon and gates to the ballpark open at 1:10. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats no later than 2:15 p.m. for the opening ceremonies.

Ken Harrelson, who is calling about 20 games this season, will do play-by-play on the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast.

A heads up for fans: Protective netting has been extended at the park from the backstop to the outfield end of both dugouts. For fan safety, the netting extends across 21 sections (122-142) and matches the existing backstop’s 30-foot height.

The Sox’ season opener against the Tigers was rained out last season, but it wasn’t called until after Sox players were driven around the warning track in convertibles for pregame ceremonies.

The Sox take a 2-2 record into their final game in Toronto Wednesday, where they lost two games after winning their first two against the Royals in Kansas City. The Sox’ third game of the Royals series Sunday was postponed because of cold and snow.