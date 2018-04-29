White Sox fall to Royals 5-4, but spirits raised for team that’s playing better

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Well, that could’ve gone better.

After going 3-0 to start a five-game series against the similarly struggling Royals, the White Sox had to like their chances to grab one or two more victories before heading to St. Louis. Instead, they dropped the second game of a Saturday doubleheader before losing a lead and falling 5-4 on Sunday.

“It happens,” said outfielder Leury Garcia, whose pair of hits in the finale included an RBI triple. “They played good baseball like us. We fought. That’s all we can do. It was a good game. They just beat us.”

There have been times this season when an “it happens” comment might’ve rung far off key. Times such as the Sox’ first 1-5 homestand or their second 1-5 homestand. Or at most any other time during the 3-16 stretch that preceded this trip to Kauffman Stadium.

Yet there’s no question the brand of baseball the Sox played here looked markedly different than, for example, the ghastly version of the game they played while being outscored 61-16 during an 0-7 streak from April 12 to April 22.

“Yeah, we’re playing better,” shortstop Tim Anderson said. “I’m sure you can see it. We’re putting together some good [at-bats], we’re fighting, we’re putting up some runs on the board. Everything’s kind of clicking.”

The Sox outscored the Royals 27-17 over the five games. In their previous series, against the Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Sox lost two of three games but outscored the Mariners 13-9. People have stopped talking about what had been an almost incredibly bad run for the Sox with runners in scoring position.

And the pitching has come around, too. Sox starters have a combined ERA of 2.65 over the last nine games.

“They’ve pitched their butt off,” Anderson said.

Oddly, what the Sox were unable to avoid Sunday was another multi-homer game by Royals first baseman Cheslor Cuthbert. His only previous one of those came in 2016 against the Sox. His only two long balls of the current season came off starter Hector Santiago in the fourth inning, a solo shot, and off Chris Volstad in the fifth, a three-run blast.

“You’ve got to tip your cap to the kid,” manager Rick Renteria said.

It was Renteria’s first game back with the team after missing the previous three to be with family in Texas after the death of his 91-year-old mother, Angela.

Bruce Rondon (1-1) got the loss after hitting Alcides Escobar with a pitch to start the eighth and allowing him to score on Whit Merrifield’s one-out single to center field.

The Sox play a two-game series against the Cardinals starting Tuesday. After that, it’s back home — like it or not — where they’re an ugly 2-10.

“I see us on a better track now,” manager Rick Renteria said. “I do see our starting pitching has started to come back into its own a little bit. And if we can manage to minimize damage with our relief corps and get some timely hitting, just like any club in baseball, you can win some ballgames.”