White Sox’ Farquhar sends ‘thank-you’ cards to fans

Fans and well-wishers who sent letters and messages of encouragement to Danny Farquhar are receiving “thank-you” picture postcards in the mail from the White Sox pitcher who suffered a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm during a game against the Astros on April 20 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“Words cannot express how much your messages meant to me and my family,” Farquhar wrote.

On Friday night, Farquhar will make his first public appearance since that frightening event, returning to the pitcher’s mound to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the Sox game against the Brewers.

Farquhar, who has visited the Sox clubhouse on a couple of occasions since he was hospitalized, will meet with media for the first time since.

Farquhar, 31, will be joined for the first pitch by his wife Lexie and three children. The RUSH University Medical Center team, including doctors, nurses and staff who cared for him, will be there, too.

Farquhar was released from RUSH on May 7 and is recovering at home. His neurosurgeon, Dr. Demetrius Lopes, expects Farquhar to pitch again but won’t medically release him to pitch in a game this season.

The White Sox were flooded with letters and cards for Farquhar while he was hospitalized, and the mail continues to come in.

“We had a large poster in the Revolution Brewing #SoxSocial Tap Room for fans to sign that was completely filled after just two home games,” said Sheena Quinn, White Sox director of public relations. “We are still receiving cards that we continue to provide to Danny and Lexie. It’s pretty incredible.

Here is the postcard sent on Farquhar’s behalf:

On May 10, Farquhar said ‘thank-you’ on Instagram with this message: “Overwhelmed with the love and support shown to me and my family in these last few weeks. Thank you to the @whitesox, White Sox fans and RUSH University Hospital. My wife and I are blessed to have an incredible support system with both our families. I am home and healing and can’t wait to be back on the mound.”

Farquhar was signed by the Sox last July.