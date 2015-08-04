White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu hits 19th home run, ties game in 6th innning

Jose Abreu’s 19th home run of the season needed a second look by the umpires in the 6th inning against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jose Abreu hits 19th home run of the season. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/3PiaJQwmlH — Blair Sheade (@RealBlairSheady) August 4, 2015

At first glance, it looks as if Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier robbed Abreu’s two-run home run over the center-field fence. After the umpires reviewed the play, they found Kiermaier missed the ball, and it landed between the fence and the stands.

The White Sox first baseman tied the game in the 6th inning, but the Rays eventually lost the game 5-4.