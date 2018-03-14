White Sox’ Fulmer KO’d early by Brewers

MARYVALE, Ariz. — Carson Fulmer tried to right himself after two rough and one so-so start, but his struggle went from bad to worse.

Fulmer had a chance to be the fifth man in the starting rotation, but after giving up seven runs on three homers in 1 2/3 innings to the Brewers Wednesday, he now owns a 18.90 spring ERA in four starts and appears to be a long shot to get that job.

Ryan Braun homered in his first two-at bats, including a grand slam, his first two long balls of the spring. Travis Shaw followed Braun’s second homer with an opposite field blast.

Fulmer, the Sox’ No. 8 draft pick in 2015, pitched from behind in the count to almost every hitter. His line: 1 2/3 innings, seven runs, five hits, three walks, one hit batsman, one wild pitch.

Carson Fulmer pitches during the second inning Wednesday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

“One of the things [pitching coach Don Cooper] and the whole organization talks about is walks and commanding the strike zone,” manager Rick Renteria said of Fulmer before the game, “not letting innings develop in the opposite direction. … He’s just trying to work through it and get enough innings in the spring here to put himself in a position to be a part of this.

“Sometimes he ends up rushing in which case all pitches including his fastball end up suffering. We’re trying to get back to the point where he was as he finished last season, slowing the game down a little and repeat his delivery as he has in the past.”

Fulmer was 2-0 with a 1.54 ERA over his last four starts last season. He finished with a 3.86 ERA over 23 1/3 innings after pitching to a 5.79 ERA in 126 innings at Class AAA Charlotte.

Fulmer’s struggles could open a door for left-hander Hector Santiago, who has allowed one run in 10 innings this spring. Santiago, who has been pitching on the same days as Santiago, pitched in a minor league game Wednesday morning against the Dodgers’ AAA team, allowing three runs on six hits over 2 1/3 innings. Santiago struck out three and walked none.

The Sox trailed 7-0 when Fulmer exited in the second inning. Right fielder Avisail Garcia exited before Fulmer after a half inning. A Sox spokesman said it was not injury related.

Garcia, batting second in the top of the first, was retired on a check-swing roller to first baseman Braun, and was pulled by Renteria for not running at full tilt. Garcia said he understood and accepted the consequences.

“One hundred percent,” Garcia said.

Renteria is a stickler for running out ground balls, even in Cactus League games.