White Sox get strong start from Ivan Nova, halt 3-game skid

CLEVELAND — So that is what a quality start looks like.

They have been few and far between.

And that’s how laugher-qaulity 9-1 victories happen, another needed and enjoyable event not seen nearly enough in the White Sox’ first 33 games.

Ivan Nova provided the quality against the Indians Monday, pitching seven innings of one-run ball for only the Sox’ 10th quality start (six innings, three earned runs or less) and their first since Reynaldo Lopez dominated the Tigers with 14 strikeouts on April 28. Nova (1-3) didn’t walk a batter, struck out five, and scattered eight hits as the Sox snapped a three-game losing streak.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Ivan Nova delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 6, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) ORG XMIT: OHRS102

Like every other Sox starting pitcher, Nova had been a disappointment, pitching to an 8.33 ERA in his first six starts. This was the second time he allowed one run over seven innings against the Indians, though, matching his first outing at Progressive Field on April 1.

Perhaps having a different catcher made a difference. James McCann, who had watched Welington Castillo catch all of Nova’s starts, was behind the plate for Nova for the first time. McCann, who is batting .351, also hit a 436-foot homer against Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer, whose eight runs allowed and seven earned allowed both matched career highs.

Yoan Moncada drove in four runs in his first three plate appearances with his seventh homer, sacrifice fly and double, Leury Garcia had three hits, Tim Anderson had two singles, a pair of RBI and his major league best 12th stolen base and Charlie Tilson, called up from Class AAA Charlotte in the morning, singled and doubled off the 400-foot sign on the center field wall in his first two at-bats.