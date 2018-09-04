White Sox’ Giolito knocked out early by Tigers

Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (left) of the White Sox heads to the dugout after being taken out of the game against the Detroit Tigers by manager Rick Renteria during the second inning. (Getty Images)

Lucas Giolito’s encouraging run that had him soaring with confidence after his previous start came to an abrupt halt Tuesday night against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Giolito, 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 27 strikeouts over his last four starts, had more of the same mojo during a perfect first inning with strikeouts of Jim Adduci And Nicholas Castellanos. But Victor Martinez opened the second with an 11-pitch at-bat capped by a line single, and the Tigers tacked on three more hits including two doubles in a five-run second. When Giolito walked Jeimer Candelario with one out, manager Rick Renteria had seen enough and went to left-hander Hector Santiago.

Giolito was charged with five runs, four earned. He threw 50 pitches, 31 for strikes. He stuck out three and walked two. It was Giolito’s third start of two innings or fewer.

Hector Santiago pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief of Giolito, allowing one unearned run, the Tigers’ second in the first three innings. Catcher Kevan Smith’s drop of a foul pop-up contributed to one and center fielder Adam Engel’s bobble giving Dawel Lugo third base on a double the other.

Another young arm to see

The contract of right-hander Jose Ruiz was purchased from Class AA Birmingham, increasing the active roster to 30. To make room on the 40-man roster, first baseman Matt Skole was outrighted to AAA Charlotte.

“He’s a young man that has a little flair,” manager Rick Renteria said of Ruiz, a converted catcher. “He’s a pretty excitable guy out there. Good fastball, he’s been working on his slider. When we get opportunities to see him, hopefully he’s commanding the zone, trying not to get outside of his delivery too much. And if he can do that, it’s very promising.”

Ruiz follows right-handers Ian Hamilton and Ryan Burr and lefty Caleb Frare from Class AAA Charlotte as recent bullpen arms getting their first look-sees in the majors.

Competition is good

Daniel Palka’s 21 homers are the second-highest total in Sox history by a left-handed hitting rookie, one behind Pete Ward’s franchise-record of 22 in 1963. Palka is one of many on the active roster trying to get a foot in the door of the Sox rebuild and a major league career.

Personnel gathered by the front office have created a pool of young players saying, “Man, I’m looking over my shoulder and this guy’s pretty good and this guy’s pretty good,” Renteria said. “So you’ve got to compete now, and that’s a good thing.”

Jimenez, Cease cited

Charlotte outfielder Eloy Jimenez and Birmingham right-hander Dylan Cease were named the Sox Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for August. Jimenez, 21, the No. 3 prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline but was not a September call-up, batted .336/.376/.509/ with four homers and 16 RBI over 28 games in August and September. Cease, the No. 44 Prospect, went 3-0 with a 0.94 ERA with 71 strikeouts over his final nine starts covering 47 2/3 innings.

*High Class A Winston-Salem (Carolina), low Class A Kannapolis (South Atlantic) and Advanced Rookie Great Falls (Pioneer) have qualified for the postseason in their respective leagues.

Kopech night

Michael Kopech is the Sox starter for the series finale against the Tigers. Rain abbreviated Kopech’s first two home starts to two and three innings and it’s in the forecast Wednesday.

“It is supposed to rain,” Renteria said. “Let’s pray for a little dispensation and it kind of goes around us.”