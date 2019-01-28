White Sox to add ‘The Goose Island’ section to Guaranteed Rate Field bleachers

The White Sox and Goose Island Beer Company are teaming up to create a special section dubbed “The Goose Island” in the right field bleachers of Guaranteed Rate Field. The new space, which is set to open for the 2019 season, will include running water fixtures on all four sides to create the “island” of beer and baseball.

As part of an announcement of “The Goose Island” on Monday, the White Sox described it as “a fun, social space” that will include individual seating, spaces for group parties and a standing room area where fans can interact near the outfield concourse. The first few rows of the section will also provide a “modernized” game day experience with cushioned seats, device charging ports, television screens and more.

The move also expands the presence of Goose Island, which is owned by beverage conglomerate Anheuser-Busch InBev, inside the stadium. The previously known Craft Cave will become the Goose Island Craft Cave, a 10-foot Goose Island tap statue will overlook the stadium from the special section and they’re going to get a social media push from the Sox.

“The Goose Island” will have a total of 326 seats and be ready for the start of the 2019 season. The Sox’ home opener is set for April 4 against the Mariners.