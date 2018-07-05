White Sox have 34 of 40 draft picks signed

HOUSTON — The White Sox announced the signing of their first pick in the 2018 draft, Oregon State middle infielder Nick Madrigal. That had been known for days, but the Sox also announced the signing right-handers Davis Martin (14th round) from Texas Tech University and Jason Morgan (35th round) from North Carolina and third baseman Bryce Bush (33rd round) from De La Salle Collegiate High School in Warren, Mich., giving them 34 of the 40 picks in the fold.

Madrigal agreed to a signing bonus at slot value for the No. 4 pick ($6,411,400) several days ago, after Oregon State won the College World Series.

Madrigal, 21, played second base this season for Oregon State but the Sox want to give him a chance to play shortstop, which is where he has played most of his life and was expected to play for the White Sox’ Arizona League team Thursday and Saturday before he heads to low Class A Kannapolis.

Madrigal batted .367 with three home runs and 34 RBI on Oregon State’s national championship team. He was 10-for-37 in the College World Series overall and 1-for-13 in the final series against Arkansas, including 0-for-5 in the title game.

“I felt good during the series, I felt comfortable in the box, I hit balls right at guys, that’s baseball,’’ he said.

“I play to win. In 10 years no one is going to remember how many hits I got in the last two days, they’re going to remember I’m a national champion.”

Madrigal was announced as shortstop on draft night even though Cadyn Grenier, the No. 37 pick by the Orioles, manned the position for OSU this season.

“It really doesn’t matter to me and I really mean that,’’ Madrigal said. “I played shortstop most of my life. Most of my college career I played second and I am comfortable there, too. At the end of the day, I’ll be ready for wherever they put me.”

Trade chips

With the trade deadline coming at the end of the month, the Sox have fewer chips to move for prospects than a year ago, but manager Rick Renteria knows veteran starter James Shields and relievers Joakim Soria and perhaps lefty Xavier Cedeno could be dealt to contending teams.

“I’m sure some of the guys we have in the rotation and some of the guys in the bullpen people might be the ones people have interest in,’’ Renteria said.

Not to mention Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia.

“No, it wouldn’t be surprising because that’s the nature of the business,’’ Renteria said. “These guys are top two guys along with a couple others we have moving through the system now.

“Hopefully they’re still part of the guys we have here moving forward. Depends on needs of other clubs but for us it’s not a topic of conversation.’’

Shields has a 3.15 ERA over his last 10 starts, but as Shields said, “there are a lot of good pitchers out there.”

Nater’s pronator

Reliever Nate Jones would be in those conversations, but he has been on the disabled list with a forearm strain since June 13. Jones is progressing and has thrown off flat ground while with the team on the road trip but isn’t real close to making a rehab start.

“We’re keeping it slow and steady,’’ Renteria said.

Sox release pitcher of the month

Right-hander Donn Roach was released by the Sox so he could sign with a professional team in Japan. Roach, 28, was the International League Player of the Month for June and was 9-2 with a 2.65 ERA in 16 games (15 starts) this season with Class AAA Charlotte. He signed as a free agent on June 24.