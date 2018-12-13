White Sox head home with Nova in tow, hope for Harper

LAS VEGAS — Here’s the summary of what the White Sox accomplished at the winter meetings: the acquisition of a proven starting pitcher and the creation of a whole lotta buzz about Bryce Harper.

The latter is all anyone is talking about, but the former addressed an immediate need, of which there are more to be addressed before pitchers and catchers report to spring training Feb. 13.

“We made some progress on different fronts,” general manager Rick Hahn said at the Mandalay Bay and Resort Thursday before heading to the airport. “We obviously talked about some of the other needs we had. You saw yesterday the ballpark market started moving. Perhaps there will be something along those lines in the coming days, catching as well. And then obviously we still need to figure out the outfield situation. It’s a productive week in terms of talks, both with free agents and other clubs.

“We’ll go back to Chicago here and regroup tomorrow and get back after it.”

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 06: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals hits a single against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning during game one of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park on October 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A catcher to complement Welington Castillo, bullpen help and perhaps another starter — Ivan Nova was acquired from the Pirates for a minor prospect and international pool cash Tuesday — are on the docket. Jeurys Familia agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Mets and Joe Kelly agreed with the Dodgers for three years, $25 million deal to get the bullpen market moving.

As for Harper, or Manny Machado for that matter — both are on the Sox’ list of mega-priced free agents objectives, although Harper appears to be the top priority — their destinations may not be determined for weeks.

“You can’t really force the timing of it,” Hahn said. “Sometimes it happens here and sometimes it takes a little bit deeper into the offseason.”

Harper watch

As for the pursuit of Harper, Hahn knows the bottom line is dollars but also knows many things factor into a player’s decision.

“A wife’s family’s location, family preference, spring training, all sorts of factors that come into this decision at the end,” he said. “All we can do is put our best foot forward.”

Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf’s presence at the meetings all week seemed to suggest the Sox are serious about their pursuit.

“Those of you who know Jerry know how competitive he is,” Hahn said. “He was on board with our long-term plan. At same there is a competitiveness where you want to reinforce what we’ve done. You don’t want the suffering [95 and 100 losses in the last two seasons] to be for naught. There has to be a pot of gold at the end of this.”

Hahn acknowledged “the excitement” and “fever pitch” at the meetings.

“It’s good to have a seat at the table on some large, impactful moves,” he said. “Now it doesn’t necessarily mean that anything’s going to come together. We still have a fair amount of work to do, and even if we are able to convert on something big, there’s still going to be work behind it over the coming years to get us where we need to be.”

Rule 5 Draft

The Sox drafted right-hander Jordan Romano from the Blue Jays with the third pick in the Rule 5 draft and traded him to the Rangers for cash considerations. They did not lose Class AAA right-hander Zach Thompson, as feared.