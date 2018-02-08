White Sox hire Dave Duncan as pitching consultant

The White Sox announced the hiring of former major league pitching coach Dave Duncan as an organization-wide pitching consultant Thursday.

Duncan, 72, the Sox pitching coach from 1983-86, will review and evaluate and review video of pitchers and pitching prospects and give feedback to various members in the organization.

“Given his impressive experience and accomplishments in this game over decades in the dugout, Dave provides us with another set of valuable eyes to give insight into our major league pitching staff, our minor league prospects, other major league staffs and even some of the amateur arms we might be considering for next year’s draft,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said.

Duncan was a special assistant to the general manager/pitching consultant in the Diamondbacks organization the past four seasons. His 32-year tenure as a pitching coach with the Indians (1980-81), Mariners (1982), White Sox (1983-86), Athletics (1986-95) and Cardinals (1996-2011) is the longest tenure in baseball history.

Dave Duncan, pitching coach of the St. Louis Cardinals, prior to Game 3 of the World Series against the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, October 24, 2006. (Robert Caplin/Bloomberg News)

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to watch the many talented pitchers in the White Sox organization and offer my own thoughts and impressions based on my coaching experience and knowledge,” Duncan said. “I have already been talking to Don Cooper and Curt Hasler, and the coach in me is excited to look for ways to contribute toward making a pitcher even a little bit better.”

Duncan’s pitching staffs were ERA league leaders four times, and he coached Cy Young Award winners LaMarr Hoyt (1983), Bob Welch (1990), Dennis Eckersley (1992) and Chris Carpenter (2005). He was on three World Series-winning staffs under manager Tony LaRussa with the A’s (1989) and Cardinals (2006 and ’11).