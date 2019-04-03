White Sox home opener vs. Mariners postponed to Friday due to rain forecast

The White Sox’ home opener against the Mariners will have to wait until Friday after the team announced the postponement of Thursday’s game due to the weather forecast. The first game of the season at Guaranteed Rate Field will now be at 1:10 p.m. CT on Friday, with all tickets from the previous day now good for that game.

This article will be updated.