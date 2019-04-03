White Sox’ home opener will test team’s new digital ticketing plan

The White Sox will become the latest MLB team to embrace an all-digital future for tickets when they open the doors to Guaranteed Rate Field for their first home game of the season Friday. It’ll be a chance for many fans to see just what it’ll mean for the team to no longer accept printed tickets at gates.

The Sox will face the Mariners at 1:10 p.m. CT after Thursday’s scheduled home opener was postponed due to weather.

Many big league teams have made the transition away from printed tickets for the 2019 season. Instead, fans are expected to access their tickets on their smartphone through one of several apps. On Monday, the White Sox released an explainer detailing how fans can purchase and access their tickets.

Coming to our #CWSHomeOpener? Make sure you have your mobile ticket before you arrive! https://t.co/P2qVINuXg7 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 2, 2019

The team has communicated with fans repeatedly this offseason on how to access tickets through MLB Ballpark, Stubhub, Ticketmaster and other apps. Tickets can be downloaded to your device prior to arriving at the stadium, and parking passes can also be purchased and loaded onto your phone.

(There are also still ways to get printed tickets if you don’t own a smartphone or simply want them badly enough. Tickets purchased at the ballpark ticket windows can be printed. Fans can also order printed tickets online that can be mailed to them or picked up at will call for an extra fee of $2.50.)

Still, there are concerns over whether the new system will impede the ability of fans to quickly enter the stadium. For example, the Rangers’ home opener against the Cubs saw fans waiting in line outside Globe Life Park for over 30 minutes after the first pitch. Home openers tend to be one of the busiest times of the year at the ballpark, but the White Sox are hoping for a smooth start to the new season.

Parking lots open Friday at 10 a.m. before the stadium gates open at 11 a.m. The team recommends fans try to get into their seats by 12:15 p.m. for a special pregame ceremony. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.