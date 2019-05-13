White Sox homer 4 times, Reynaldo Lopez sharp in 5-2 win over Indians

The White Sox hit four solo home runs, including two by Yoan Moncada, and right-hander Reynaldo Lopez held the Indians to two hits over 7 2/3 innings in a 5-2 victory over the Indians Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Jose Abreu hit his 10th homer of the season with two outs in the first inning against right-hander Shane Bieber (2-2), and Welington Castillo and Moncada hit two-out homers with the bases empty in the next two innings. Moncada connected again in the sixth.

Castillo bounced a ground rule double into the Sox bullpen and scored on Yolmer Sanchez’ RBI single in the seventh to give Lopez a 5-2 lead.

Lopez, who allowed three runs over six innings against the Indians in Cleveland in his previous start Wednesday, was almost flawless after Francisco Lindor led off the game with a home run. He gave up one more hit, a single to Lindor, and allowed an unearned run in the third when Leonys Martin led off with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on Castillo’s throwing error and scored on Lindor’s sacrifice fly.

Yoan Moncada (10) hits a home run against the Cleveland Indians during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 13, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo)

Lopez struck out six, walked two and lowered his ERA to 5.58. He threw 103 pitches, 64 for strikes.

Moncada, who entered with a .200 average in May, also singled to raise his average to .289.

Aaron Bummer recorded one out in the eighth, keeping his ERA at 0.00, and closer Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his eighth save in eight opportunities.

Coming off a 4-3 road trip against the Indians and Blue Jays, the Sox (19-21) snapped a three-game losing streak at home, all of the losses against the Red Sox. They have won three straight games.

Jimenez goes on rehab assignment

Rookie left fielder Eloy Jimenez will begin a minor league rehab stint for Class AAA Charlotte Tuesday. Jimenez, who has a right high ankle sprain, is pegged to to return next Monday when the Sox open a seven-game road trip in Houston but a return this weekend when the team plays the Blue Jays at home is not out of the question.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Hahn said. “He’s going to DH [Tuesday] for Charlotte. After that he’ll play part of the game in the field and then nine innings in the field and we’ll assess where he’s at then. At the very least he’ll be there Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday before we even consider what’s next for him. It shouldn’t take long..

Between a three-day stay on the bereavement list and the injury, Jimenez has been limited to one plate appearance in the last 22 days, so he needs enough at-bats to regain his timing.

Rotation as is



The Sox’ injuries to Carlos Rodon, who is out for the season, hasn’t changed general manager Rick Hahn’s immediate plans for the shoring up the starting rotation from outside the organization. The Sox are sticking with a rotation of Lucas Giolito, Lopez, Ivan Nova, Manny Banuelos, Dylan Covey.

“We have had some conversations with other clubs about potential fits,” Hahn said. “But as will come as no surprise to you, there’s not a great market, not a very fluid market for starting pitching right now.”