White Sox honor 25 years of ‘The Sandlot’ with special screening next month

The White Sox play against the Detroit Tigers for the season opener Thursday, April 5 at Guaranteed Rate Field. | Erin Brown/Sun-Times

Mark your calendars: “The Sandlot” is coming to the South Side next month.

In honor of the baseball classic’s 25th anniversary, the White Sox will join a league-wide celebration of “The Sandlot” with a special screening at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox will play “The Sandlot” on the centerfield video board after their home game against the Athletics on June 23.

The screening will begin approximately 10 minutes after the last out of the Saturday afternoon game.

Fans who have tickets to the June 23 game also have the chance to win “Sandlot” collectables:

“As part of the celebration, fans will have the opportunity to win copies of “The Sandlot – 25th Anniversary Collector’s Edition” Blue-ray™ during the White Sox game. The collectible edition from Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment features a set of 10 custom Topps® baseball cards of the iconic characters as well as an all-new, full-color poster and booklet filled with behind-the-scenes photos from Director David Mickey Evans’ personal archive.”

Last month, the cast of the classic film ‘The Sandlot’ reunited for an appearance on NBC and the Today Show. With the exception of Mike Vitar, who played “Benny ‘The Jet’ Rodriguez,” the cast played a game of baseball to prove they still got it.