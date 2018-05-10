White Sox host annual garage sale for charity Saturday

The White Sox are holding their annual garage sale for charity on Saturday. | Courtesy of White Sox

White Sox fans can add more team memorabilia and knick knacks to their collection for a good cause this weekend.

The White Sox are hosting their annual garage sale at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The garage sale, which is free admission, gives fans the chance to buy game-worn and team-issued items, which include jerseys and equipment. Some of the items will be autographed by current and former players and the White Sox are also selling an oversized collectible piggy bank.

The event coincides with Family Field Day, which still has tickets available for purchase. Family Field Day gives attendees the opportunity to participate in clinics, play catch on the field and warm up in the bullpens along with other family-friendly activities.

Proceeds from both events will benefit Chicago White Sox Charities.

Last year, the two events combined raised more than $66,000 for Chicago White Sox Charities. Since the charity’s inception in 1990, the White Sox have donated nearly $29 million — not including this year’s grants which will be distributed later this month.