White Sox in good hands with Sanchez at third

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Yolmer Sanchez said he didn’t pay much attention to the chatter, as misguided as it probably was, that the White Sox were entertaining ideas about signing free agent Mike Moustakas to play third base.

“I don’t really pay attention to that,’’ Sanchez said. “I try to just do my job and focus on getting better. I love the way Moustakas plays – whenever we play Kansas City he is a guy I watch to learn from – I know I can play defense, I can play third and I have to show what I can do. They believe in me as the third baseman.’’

That the Sox do, at least for this season, where the switch-hitting Sanchez, 25, looks to be the guy for now. And why not? Manager Rick Renteria called him the Sox’ best defensive infielder last season, he batted .267/.319/.413 with 12 homers and 59 RBI in 141 games and was third on the team in both Fangraphs and Baseball Reference wins above replacement behind Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia.

Often profiled as a utility player – he also plays shortstop and second base and made one major league appearance in right field – Sanchez is looking at full-time work with the rebuilding Sox.

Yolmer Sanchez runs to the dugout during a spring game against the Cubs, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP)

“The goal is to be an everyday player, at one position, and to show what you can do in one full season,’’ he said.

Moustakas, who settled for a $6.5 million, one-year contract with the Royals after expecting sign for bigger money and more years in free agency, was a 1.8 WAR player per Baseball Reference. Sanchez, who won a $2.35 million one-year contract in his salary arbitration case (a raise from $546,000), was a 3.5 WAR player per Baseball Reference.

With experience and confidence growing hand in hand, Sanchez said he can maintain the numbers he put up at the plate last season. This spring, he is batting .378/.410/.595 with a homer, double and two triples.

That said, Sanchez enjoys playing defense more than anything.

“I love playing defense, I love playing defense, it doesn’t matter where,’’ he said. “I love making plays, helping my pitcher.’’

What makes third distinct from the middle infield is less reaction time. And the long throw across the field to first.

“It’s what they call the hot corner,’’ Sanchez said.

We’ve heard that.

But fear not, Sox fans.

“I have good hands, I’m going to catch everything,’’ Sanchez said.