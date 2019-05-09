White Sox, Indians in rain delay

CLEVELAND — The White Sox game against the Indians at Progressive Field is being delayed by rain after five innings of play, with the Indians leading 5-0.

The Sox and Indians are completing the last in a four-game series.

White Sox left-hander Manny Banuelos allowed five runs on eight hits and five walks (one intentional) over 4 1/3 innings. Indians righty Carlos Carrasco has limited the Sox to two hits while striking out six and issuing no walks.

Jordan Luplow hit his first and second home runs of the season. The Indians scored their fifth run with two outs in the fifth when right fielder Charlie Tilson slipped on the wet grass in deep right field and tumbled backwards, allowing Francisco Lindor’s fly ball to fall for an RBI double.

In Banuelos’ last outing against the Red Sox Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, he allowed nine runs on 10 hits over 2 2/3 innings. All 10 hits came consecutively after he retired the first two batters in the third inning.

The rain fell steadily for 45 minutes before play was called.