White Sox, Indians expected to begin at 8 p.m.

The White Sox scheduled game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday night will start in a rain delay.

The tarp was getting removed at 7:30 and the estimated start time is 8 p.m., 50 minutes after the scheduled start.

Right-hander James Shields starts for the Sox against righty Trevor Bauer.

The Sox have lost six of the last eight games and 13 of the last 18. They finish out the home portion of their schedule Wednesday night and finish the season with four games this weekend against the Twins in Minnesota.

The Sox (61-95) are in fourth place in the American League Central, two games behind third-place Detroit (63-93).