White Sox’ Jace Fry finds his comfort zone

This is what a pitcher on a nice roll sounds like:

“I don’t even see the hitter in the box right now,” Jace Fry said. “I’m so comfortable, it’s like going to the bullpen now when I’m out there. It’s nice.’’

“Nice” describes the job the White Sox 24-year old left-hander has done in 11 appearances since getting recalled from Class AAA Charlotte on May 4. He has allowed one run, owns a 0.83 WHIP and has 15 strikeouts over 10 innings.

It’s a small sample size, but if Fry can sustain a formula that is both simple and full proof, he knows he can carve a niche as a left-handed relief specialist, if not more. The current roster for the 16-37 Sox is full of young players trying to get a foot in the door in the organization’s rebuild.

Jace Fry pitches against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on May 28, 2018 in Cleveland. (Getty Images)

Fry is one of them, and so far, he’s doing what he needs to do.

“He’s throwing all his pitches for strikes,’’ Sox bullpen coach Curt Hasler said. “Ahead in the count, throwing first pitch for a strike and putting people away. It doesn’t hurt that he has quality stuff.

“He’s getting ahead and putting people away. That is the recipe for success.’’

A Sox third-round pick in the 2014 draft, Fry has encountered more health-related ups and downs than most. He’s had Tommy John Surgery twice, most recently in in 2015, and back surgery in 2011, a 1-2-3 whammy that probably dashed his dreams of being a starting pitcher but didn’t bury him.

“Back surgery, a couple of elbow surgeries, out 10 and half months with the first (Tommy John) and 16 on the second,’’ Fry said.

“But I never got depressed. I knew if I was healthy I could play a long time.’’

Left-handed relievers who throw strikes will do that. Hasler said what Fry is doing is sustainable.

“He has four plus pitches, life on his fastball, a nice curveball he drops in there for a strike, a slider and changeup,’’ Hasler said.

Fry’s 2017 season, when he gave up eight earned runs over 6 2/3 innings (10.80 ERA) in 11 appearances, wasn’t as sharp. He says he most recently got untracked by Sox rehab pitching coach Brian Drahman, who improved his balance in Arizona by widenening his base with his feet, throwing downhill and keeping his 6-1, 205 pound frame under control.

“I’ve been able to keep my head on the target longer and really stay on top of my pitches,’’ he said.

“He was really good down in Arizona,’’ Fry said of Drahman. “He got Carlos Rodon throwing the ball really well [during his rehab], too.’’

Left-handed hitters are 1-for-21 with 11 strikeouts against Fry, and righties are 4-for-20. In 12 innings, Fry has allowed one run, struck out 15 and walked five (including two in a scoreless inning against the Indians Wednesday).

Fry has one save in one opportunity, and more and more high leverage opportunities coming his way.

“As long as I can stay in the game and play baseball I don’t really care where they throw me,’’ he said. “And I know how it works. If you’re hot and successful they’ll throw you in games you’re winning and if you’re not they throw you in games you’re losing.’’

