White Sox’ Jake Burger has ruptured Achilles

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox said that third baseman Jake Burger has a ruptured left Achilles tendon and will be out for the season.

Burger will undergo surgery Thursday in Chicago.

Burger, 21, the Sox’ first-round draft pick in the 2017 draft (11th overall) went down in a heap about 70 feet up the first base line after hitting a routine grounder to third base in a Cactus League game against the A’s.

“Running down to first, honestly it felt like a gunshot,” Burger said.”I knew immediately something was wrong. But there’s nothing really to say. It sucks and I just have to stay positive.”

Jake Burger clutches his leg on the field after falling while running out a ground ball during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Burger was assisted off the field with a ruptured left Achilles tendon. (AP)

“I always try to get out of the box as hard as I can. That’s the White Sox way and the Missouri State way. You don’t imagine that happening. I’ve come out of the box that way a thousand times.”

The severity of the injury is the worst-case result for Burger and the Sox, who are in a rebuild and were projecting him as their 2020 third baseman. Missing a full season means he’ll likely start the 2019 season in A-ball. He figured to start this season at high Class A Winston-Salemn.

The 6-2, 240-pound Burger was only so-so his first season at low Class A Kannapolis, hitting .271/.335/.409 with four home runs, nine doubles and 27 RBI in 181 at-bats. He received high marks from Sox coaches for his hard work over the off-season, and was off to a nice start in Cactus League play with a triple and double.

He also made a nice play at third base before getting hurt Monday, perhaps providing a good last memory for one who has to prove he will play third at the big-league level. Albeit a small sample size, the experience gave Burger a boost.

“Definitely. It gives you motivation for sure,” he said. “That’s another thing that’s going to keep me going is I realize that I belong and that I can play. It only gives you motivation for next season. It’s kind of hurry up and wait but that’s part of it.”

“Tough seeing him go down, he’s just a great kid,” said Sox teammate Nicky Delmonico, who trained with Burger this offseason. “Everything he worked for to get to this momen. It’s a good thing he’s very young, has a good mindset. He’s the person who can battle through this and be right where he left off.”

“When something like this happens you have a decision to make,” Burger said. “You can either kind of mope around and be disappointed in it or you can take it as a positive thing and look at it as a positive. It’s kind of an extended offseason, you know? Where I can focus on nutrition, focus on my diet, focus on my body.”

Burger is already planning to take a course at Missouri State.

“All of that stuff keeps you going,” he said. “But definitely the fans’ outreach and support has been huge.”

Burger said he talked to former Sox pitcher Jose Contreras, who ruptured his Achilles covering first base in 2008. Contreras, a Sox ambassador who has been in camp .

“He’s like, `Look, man, it’s a tough recovery, but you’ll get back,’ ” Burger said.

