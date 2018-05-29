White Sox’ James Shields could pitch his way to contender

CLEVELAND – Right-hander James Shields’ recovery from two bad seasons is gaining some traction. The 36-year-old veteran pitched to a 3.53 ERA in six May starts, covering 40 innings with 30 strikeouts against 13 walks and only two homers allowed.

If this keeps up, Shields (4.54 ERA) is going to pitch his way out of town to a contending team.

The Sox (16-35) are on the hook for $10 million of the $21 million owed Shields on the final year of his $75 million, multiyear deal signed with the Padres (which includes a $16 million club option for 2019 with a $2 million buyout). The Sox wouldn’t receive a high end prospect in return, but they would likely take some savings in exchange for a minor leaguer even though Shields has been the Sox’ second-best starter behind Reynaldo Lopez.

“I’ve been traded before, we all know it’s a business,’’ said Shields, who cost the Sox — ouch — shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., now rated the No. 7 prospect in baseball, when they traded for him in 2016. “It’s always out there but I’m big on trying to control the controllables and I can’t control that.’’

James Shields has pitched six or more innings in each of his last seven starts for the White Sox. (Getty Images)

Shields has pitched for the Rays and Royals in World Series and as he says, “every player wants to contend.”

It might take another month like his May to convince a contending team that Shields, with his new, lower arm slot helping him work without the velocity of his hey day, can help them. Before this season, he owned a 5.99 ERA as a Sox.

“I’m throwing a lot more ground balls now, with a lot more movement,’’ said Shields, who gave up 40 homers in 2016 and 27 last season. “Keep the ball in the yard and let my pitches work.

“The last two years was probably the worst I’ve felt body-wise in my career. This year I feel really good. I’m confident in what I’m doing right now.’’