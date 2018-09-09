White Sox’ James Shields is used to Mike Trout’s home-run trots

The White Sox had a little bit of a rhythm going in the second half of August, but September has brought some ugly losses and ugly news.

The news about Michael Kopech’s torn ulnar collateral ligament didn’t help matters and may have further taken the wind out of the Sox’ sails.

“We’ve had so many injuries this year,” said James Shields, who was tagged for six runs and nine hits in a 12-3 loss to the Angels on Saturday. “And to have him go down like that, obviously it’s a blow to the team and the organization. But we have to do a better job of moving on.”

Mike Trout cranked two home runs off Shields on his way to a career-high five-hit night. Trout has five home runs off Shields, the most he has hit off any pitcher after Felix Hernandez (eight).

“[Trout] seems to get me quite often, unfortunately,” Shields said. “I was going to throw a fastball in, and we ended up setting up outside and just had a miscommunication there on the first home run. On the second home run, we had a base open, and I tried throwing a curveball in the dirt, and I hung it.”

Trout had five RBI — all coming on the two home runs — and three runs scored.

Shields, who leads the majors with 16 losses, only made it through 4„ innings.

“It was a bit of a rough one today for Shields early,” manager Rick Renteria said. “It looked like he was having a little bit of trouble. He left some pitches out over the plate, and obviously they got them.”

Next man up

The Sox purchased the contract of Rob Scahill before the game and put Kopech on the 60-day disabled list.

Scahill, 31, went 3-4 with a 5.64 ERA in 52 appearances with Class AAA Charlotte.

The Lombard native signed with the Sox as a minor-league free agent after the 2017 season.

Injury updates

Jose Abreu and Leury Garcia took light batting practice off Nate Jones and Scahill and are getting closer to returning, Renteria said.

Abreu, sidelined since Aug. 21 after having surgery to repair a testicular torsion, could be back in the lineup Monday.

“We’ll put him through a little more work tomorrow,” Renteria said. “In the morning, we’ll discuss it and see how he’s doing.”

Garcia, out with a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring, is a bit further away than Abreu.

Renteria also hopes Jones will be back in action soon. He said Jones is scheduled to throw one more simulated game before being activated.