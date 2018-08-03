White Sox’ James Shields to celebrate with, pitch against Rays this weekend

It’s homecoming weekend for White Sox right-hander James Shields, who began his career with the Tampa Bay Rays, pitched in the 2008 World Series for the club and made the American League All-Star team as a Ray in 2011, a year in which he finished third in the AL Cy Young vote.

Before the Sox play the Rays Saturday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., Shields will be among those recognized during a 10-year anniversary ceremony toasting the team that defeated the Sox in the first round of the playoffs and took down the Red Sox in the ALCS before falling to the Phillies in five games in the World Series.

On Sunday, Shields, 36, will start the series finale against the team he holds numerous career records for, including wins (87), strikeouts (1,250), games started (217), complete games (19), innings (1,454 2/3), shutouts (eight), strikeouts to walks (3.677) and walks per nine innings (2.1).

“I was just glad they traded [Chris] Archer,’’ Shields quipped the other day. “Now all my records will be intact over there. And now that they’re going with all bullpen guys, they’ll hold up for 30 years. They might as well retire my number over there.’’

White Sox right-hander James Shields, a native of Southern California, made his eighth career start at Angel Stadium on Wednesday night. Kyusung Gong/AP

Shields was drafted by the Rays in the 16th round of the 2000 draft and pitched there from 2006-12. Throwing 11 complete games in 2011, and going to the World Series in 2008 were among his greatest achievements and experiences.

“It’s going to be cool,’’ he said of Saturday’s ode to ’08, “to see some of the boys.’’

“Time flies. I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since we’ve been to the World Series.’’

Rays players wore Mohawk haircuts, which became a fad with fans and then were called “Rayhawk” haircuts, often dyed blue.

“They had barbers sitting in the ballpark parking lot and two-hour lines to get your Rays cut,’’ Shields said. “We had blue hair and everyone was getting Mohawks. It was special. The city blew up.’’

Since coming to the Sox from the Padres in a 2016 mid-season trade for shortstop Fernando Tatis, who has since developed into the No. 1 prospect in baseball, Shields has experienced the depths of pitching below 100 percent physically and having the worst season of his career (and being booed) to – while feeling strong again — being the Sox’ Opening Day starter in 2018 and leading a rebuilding team in innings, starts and strikeouts.

“I’m definitely proud of my career, there is no doubt about it,’’ Shields said. “I will reflect more on my career when I’m done playing.’’

That won’t be for another few years if Shields, who ranks 65th on baseball’s all-time strikeout list with 2,192 and with 374 career starts ranks second to Justin Verlander among active pitchers since 2007, has his way.

“I have a few more years left in me,’’ he said.

For all the accomplishments and numbers, when it’s over Shields wants to be remembered for “being a good teammate and posting every day for my squad. I’ve prided myself on being a bulldog and going as deep as I can every game. Win, lose or draw as long as I’m competitive and my team knows I’m going out dogging it out every five days, that’s the type of legacy I want.’’

Shields (4-13, 4.56 ERA) completed six or more innings in 15 of his 18 starts in May, June and July with a 4.20 ERA during that span and, in the final year of his contract (the Sox hold an option for 2019) was thought to be a trade candidate to a contender looking for a backend starter but Shields said he wasn’t all that anxious, having heard little buzz about a trade.

“Honestly, I didn’t hear anything,’’ he said.

He still could end up elsewhere before the end of the month in a waiver deal, though. This season, he says, has been “bittersweet.”

“I feel like I’m pitching really well this year but unfortunately the wins aren’t coming my way and the team is not doing well,’’ he said. “That’s definitely disappointing. I wish we would win more ballgames, but at the same time I can only control what I can do but for the most part I’ve been more consistent this year and I’m happy about that.’’