Former Sox slugger Jim Thome in 2018 Hall of Fame class; Sammy Sosa denied again

White Sox fans won’t ever forget the site of Jim Thome after his 500th home run — a walk-off blast to beat the Angels 10 seasons ago at the Cell — being carried on the shoulders of teammates Jermaine Dye and Bobby Jenks.

An even bigger, perhaps more memorable homer came a year later, in 2008, on the final day of September. Thome sent a monstrous solo blast over the center-field wall — and a stadium packed with Sox fans into an utter frenzy — for the only run in a one-game playoff against the Twins.

Thome belted 134 long balls in a Sox uniform and 612 in all over a 22-year major league career spent with six teams, most notably the Indians. The call from the Hall of Fame came Wednesday, with the 47-year-old Peoria native, who last played in 2012, getting in on the first ballot.

Also in the class of 2018, which will be inducted July 29 in Cooperstown, New York: third baseman Chipper Jones, outfielder Vladimir Guerrero and closer Trevor Hoffman. Like Thome, Jones made it in his first time on the ballot.

Jim Thome, who played for the White Sox from 2006-09, became a first-ballot Hall of Famer on Wednesday. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Pitcher Jack Morris and shortstop Alan Trammell also are in the 2018 class. They were elected in December by the Hall’s Modern Era committee.

Former Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa received only 8 percent of the vote.

Thome made his big-league debut eight days after his 21st birthday, a third baseman who would spend his first 13 seasons in Cleveland. He made a permanent switch to first base roughly halfway through his time with the Indians and took on a regular designated hitter role in 2006, the first of his four years with the Sox.

He ranks eighth on the all-time home run list — with three more than Sosa, 29 more than Mark McGwire, 43 more then Rafael Palmeiro and 57 more than Manny Ramirez. Those ahead of him include Alex Rodriguez, by 85, and, of course, Barry Bonds, by 150.

On that list, Thome stands out as the one mighty bopper from the steroid era whose name never was linked to performance-enhancing drugs.

“The strongest thing I put into my body is steak and eggs,” he told Sports Illustrated in 2005, amid the worst season of his career in Philadelphia. “I just eat. I’m not a supplement guy. I try to get in shape, get ready to go. Steroids are not even a thought.”

Anyone who consumed the sport back then heard a lot of players issue a lot of denials. Hopefully, some of them were even telling the truth. It would be lovely to think of Thome as one of them, especially given his reputation as one of the true nice guys of baseball.

Thome is the only member of the 600 club who never was an MVP, and, despite reaching the postseason 10 times, he never won a World Series. Yet he won two Marvin Miller Man of the Year Awards, a Roberto Clemente Award and a Lou Gehrig Memorial Award, all in recognition of his community service, sportsmanship and character.

The Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley was on the Sox beat during the Thome years and calls him “as good a guy as I have ever covered.”

“The best thing I can say about Jim Thome,” Cowley said, “is every time you were done talking to him — interview or just BSing — you walked away realizing how much more room you still had to be a better person.”

