White Sox’ Joakim Soria feeling no signs of wear and tear

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Joakim Soria is closing in on 34 but the likely White Sox closer says he’s feeling no signs of aging.

“I’ve had 12 springs [major league camps] but I still feel young, so I go about spring training like a young guy,” Soria said Sunday. “Obviously, with a lot more experience.’’

Soria said he’s not sure yet when his first Cactus League appearance will be or how many spring game he’ll need to be ready.

“Some years you need more than others,’’ he said. “You go day by day here, see how the arm and body feels. Communication is great with [pitching coach Don] Cooper, and we’ll take it day by day.’’

Joakim Soria poses on photo day at White Sox spring training. (Getty Images)

Manager Rick Renteria hasn’t dubbed him the closer just yet, but the Sox traded for the right-hander and his $9 million salary – which puts him behind James Shields’ $21 million ($10 million paid by Sox) and Jose Abreu’s $13 million on the team’s money-maker list – to likely use him in the ninth. He has 203 career saves, his last in 2015 with the Tigers, however.

With a 92-93 mph fastball, Soria still uses four pitches to get the job done, although his four-seamer has been a good swing-and-miss pitch. He also features a changeup, curve and slider.

“I’ve never relied on a big fastball,’’ Soria said, “so I need an assortment of pitches. Getting major league hitters out is not an easy task, you have to adjust and my adjustment is to use four pitches.’’

Better news for Adolfo

While Tommy John surgery remains a possibility later this year for Micker Adolfo, the White Sox say their highly regarded 21-year-old prospect is healthy enough to resume hitting drills and may be used as a designated hitter during spring training games and at Class A Winston-Salem when the season begins.

Adolfo has a sprained ulnar collateral ligament and flexor tendon tear in his throwing arm and will not throw or participate in fielding drills, but after getting a second medical opinion, he will get as many at-bats as he can. If surgery is needed, it can be timed for him to be ready for the 2019 fully healthy.

Continuing his offensive development with needed at-bats and having the assurance the elbow is at no further risk, “we felt this was the most prudent overall path to go down,’’ general manager Rick Hahn said.

Adolfo was in much better spirits Sunday than two days ago when it was announced he’d be out at least six weeks.

“Obviously it sucks that I’m not going to be able to play defense and continue working out in right field, but this is a major opportunity for me to get better at the plate,’’ Adolfo said. “That’s what they pay you for at the big-league level.’’

Lunch on the House

Left-hander T.J. House’s family owns Liuzza’s Restaurant & Bar, a well-known neighborhood establishment in New Orleans. So Rick Renteria called House’s mother and had 100 Frenchuletta delivered delivered to camp.

This and that

The rebuilding Sox have third-youngest 40-man roster in majors and the youngest in the American League with an average age of 26.6, according to STATS LLC.

*Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf turned 82 Sunday.