White Sox Jones ready for anything, including the ninth

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Right-hander Nate Jones has worked as a seventh- and eighth-inning man most of his career but he knows there is something about the ninth inning that’s different.

Those last three outs with the game on the line in win, lose or draw-and-go-extras consequences have a different air about them.

But only if you let them, Jones says.

“The opportunities I’ve had with it, it can have a different feel if you kind of buy into that,’’ Jones said. “It’s still making three outs and you’re trying to execute your pitches, which you should be doing in any situation.’’

Nate Jones pitches against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on April 28, 2017 in Detroit. (Getty Images)

White Sox manager Rick Renteria has not named a closer and he may not before opening day Thursday, but if the Sox lead the Royals by a run in the bottom of the ninth inning in Kansas City, expect to see number 65 trotting in from the bullpen. Renteria also has new Sox right-hander Joakim Soria, who has 204 career saves but only one since 2015, and Juan Minaya, who saved nine of 10 opportunities down the stretch as a rookie last season after general manager Rick Hahn traded away closer David Robertson and almost every other good bullpen piece for prospects.

Renteria has hinted at mixing and matching at the end of games and perhaps going with Jones in the eighth inning if that’s where the game is on the line. He will also be careful not to overwork him ninth months after elbow surgery.

But Jones is the guy the Sox view as their best. The only thing they needed to see to confirm it was whether Jones was the same guy coming off surgery to reposition the ulnar nerve in his right arm last July. And with seven scoreless spring training appearances, upper-90s velocity and a good slider making an “I’m back” statement, that appears to be the case.

“I’m pleased with the whole rehab process,’’ Jones said. “I’m just thankful to put this whole thing behind me. It’s been good to see the reaction hitters are having to my ball. That’s always a confidence booster.’’

Jones was called on to collect three saves when he posted a 2.25 ERA with 80 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings in 2016, and he had 12 at Class AA Birmingham in 2011, the year before he made the Sox’ opening day roster.

So he knows just a little about the role.

“Obviously, the other manager is going to put his best hitters in there at that point, pinch hitting with a lefty or whatever, trying to throw me off,’’ he said. “They’re upping their game, so if you buy into ‘I have to do more, I have to do more,’ you can create that pressure in the ninth instead of going out and attacking the zone and getting ahead and trying to get guys out early.

“The best guys view it as another inning – ‘I have to get three outs.’ ’’

The Sox have viewed Jones, who at 32 has the longest Sox tenure of anyone in the clubhouse, as a potential closer for some time. But injuries derailed him in 2014, most of ’15 and most of last season. He is signed through this season for $3.95 million with club options for 2019 and ’20. He has paid special attention to his changeup this spring, knowing a third pitch “can extend your career.”

“At the beginning of your career you absolutely [aspire to close] because as a reliever that’s where you set your goal,’’ Jones said. “To be a closer, because you think that is the most important role. But over the last couple of years, the way you’ve seen bullpens evolve, the biggest outs could come in the sixth inning. I want to be in a place where I can have value for the team, an important role where these guys are dependent on me in big situations no matter what inning. Be able to come in there and put out the fire.

“I’m ready to go whatever inning it is. Wherever Ricky wants me to pitch, I’ll do whatever.’’