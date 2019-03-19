White Sox’ Jose Abreu connects on third, fourth homers of spring

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Jose Abreu hit his third and fourth homers of the spring, both opposite-field shots to right, in his second and third at-bats for the White Sox against the Reds Tuesday night at Goodyear Ballpark.

Abreu’s first homer of the night, against righty Lucas Sims in the third inning, barely cleared the yellow line on the right field wall. Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig didn’t move on Abreu’s second homer, which carried much farther against former Sox lefty Zach Duke two innings later.

The blasts were the 14th and 15th hits of the spring for Abreu, who was tied for the Sox lead in hits with Leury Garcia (who singled and doubled in his first three at-bats) ahead of Tim Anderson (14) and James McCann (13).

Lopez’ fourth start

The Reds' Yasiel Puig flies out to right field against White Sox righty Reynaldo Lopez Tuesday night in Goodyear, Ariz. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez allowed two runs over six innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out two. Puig’s line two-run single to center with two outs in the fifth was the only damage. The Sox were leading the Reds 4-2 after six innings

Moncada on the corner

Batting left-handed, third baseman Yoan Moncada put down a bunt single and ranged to his left to make a smooth play on the run to retire Jose Peraza to end the second inning. Moncada’s transition from second base to third base has been rather seamless.

“We see an explosive third baseman,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Probably one of the more athletic third basemen in the league. He’s already made some plays, to his left and going forward, that not everyone else would make.”

On deck

Diamondbacks at Sox, Glendale, 3:05, NBCSCH, Luke Weaver vs. Ervin Santana, who is scheduled to make his first appearance in a Cactus League game.