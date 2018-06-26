White Sox’ Jose Abreu holds lead in All-Star fan voting

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu held on to his lead in fan voting for the All-Star Game, garnering 1,032,748 votes in the latest results released Tuesday, somewhat comfortably ahead of Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (714,361), who climbed ahead of the Red Sox’ Mitch Moreland (644,728) into second place.

Abreu, 31, is batting .272 with 11 home runs, 44 RBI, 27 doubles and 37 runs scored going into the Sox’ scheduled game against the Twins Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. An All-Star as a rooke in 2014, he is attempting to become the first Sox to win a fan election since Hall of Famer Frank Thomas in 1996.

Abreu would join somewhat select company if voted in. White Sox who have won fan votes include Thomas (1994-96), Luis Aparicio (1970), Carlton Fisk (1981-82), Dick Allen (1972-74) and Richie Zisk (1977).

Ballots are available exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com, all 30 team sites and the MLB At Bat and MLB Ballpark mobile apps. The voting period ends on July 5th at 10:59 p.m. CST.

Jose Abreu of the White Sox hits an RBI single against the Oakland Athletics on June 24 (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

The All-Star Game is July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.