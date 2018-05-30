White Sox’ Jose Abreu: ‘I’m not here to lose games’

CLEVELAND — If there is any justice, Jose Abreu will have a strong June and July and represent the White Sox in the All-Star Game.

The team’s star first baseman, a model of offensive production and consistency during his five seasons in the majors, hasn’t been to the Midsummer Classic since his his first season in 2014 when he finished fourth in MVP voting and won Silver Slugger and Rookie of the Year awards.

A career .300 hitter with at least 25 homers and 100 RBI each season, Abreu hasn’t played on a winning team yet. The Sox were 73-89, 76-86, 78-84 and 67-95 in his first four hears and they are a major league worst 16-37 after a 9-1 loss to the Indians Wednesday. A respected leader in the clubhouse who says he wants to continue as a Sox after his contract runs out at the end of next season, Abreu is having another excellent season.

Not that the losses, day after day and year after year, aren’t getting to him.

Jose Abreu watches from the dugout during a loss to the Tigers Sunday. The White Sox went 1-5 on the road trip that concluded with a three-game sweep against the Indians. (AP)

“It’s difficult,” Abreu said through translator Billy Russo Wednesday. “We are not here to lose games. I’m not here to lose games. I wasn’t born to lose games.”

That was before the Sox lost to Indians ace Corey Kluber to complete a series sweep at Progressive Field and send them Sox home after a 1-5 road trip. But not before the players talked things over while reporters waited 25 minutes for the clubhouse to open after the game. When reporters walked in after meeting with manager Rick Renteria, a somewhat animated Abreu stood at his locker talking to about a half dozen Spanish speaking players.

“It was about us,” said third baseman Yolmer Sanchez, whose 446-foot homer in the ninth prevented the Sox from getting shut out, of the meeting. “We don’t like to say what we talk about, but it was about us.”

“Try to stay together, that’s the most important thing, to stay together and come together because if we win, we win together and if we lose, we lose together.”

As old as the losing gets, Abreu believes in the Sox rebuild, so he sucks it up and maintains his place as the hardest working guy in the clubhouse.

“We understand that we are in a process, and we have faith and conviction in the process,” he said before the game. “We have to be patient. Sooner, rather than later we want to start winning more games.

“We have to patient because right now we’re on the process to be a successful team in a few years. I really believe we will be a really good team in the near future.”

They once again demonstrated near future is a ways away. Shortstop Tim Anderson committed his 10th error (throw) and Yoan Moncada (ground ball) his fifth while striking out for the eighth, ninth and 10th times in his last four games. In the Indians’ five-run third inning, Melky Cabrera’s liner skipped past struggling right fielder Daniel Palka for a two-run double and left fielder Trayce Thompson and Adam Engel almost collided on a fly ball caught by Thompson. Not a good look.

In between, the Sox’ best pitcher and key piece in their rebuild, right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, was lifted after giving up eight hits. He was charged with seven runs over 2 2/3 innings, the worst start of his season.

“I don’t know how to explain it; I was feeling good and was feeling strong and my pitches were good,” Lopez said through Russo. “Just sometimes you can’t explain it.”

Abreu’s sizzling month of May came to an end with a hitless three series. He’s batting .298 with nine homers, 19 doubles and 31 RBI.

The All-Star ballots were released Wednesday, with Abreu standing out among Sox, although designated hitter Matt Davidson, who is injured, and Anderson are having good offensive years.

“If I’m representing this team in the All-Star Game, I would be honored,” Abreu said. “But it’s not my focus right now. My focus is to help this team win games. If you take care of things you can do on the field, those things will take care of themselves.”